Diamondbacks' Team President 'Glad' Ketel Marte Drama Happened
The recent clubhouse drama surrounding Arizona Diamondbacks' star Ketel Marte and the reported frustration against him within the organization has all but blown over.
Marte apologized to his teammates and fans publicly, and the D-backs — though still a ways out of a playoff berth — won a gritty series against the Guardians.
Related Content: Good, Bad and Ugly From Diamondbacks' Gritty Series Win vs Guardians
While the initial report and the ensuing trade rumors and speculation garnered plenty of unrest within Arizona's fanbase and spurred uncomfortable conversations, Diamondbacks team president and CEO Derrick Hall thinks it may have ultimately been a good thing for Marte and the team.
Speaking to Arizona Sports 98.7's Bickley & Marotta, Hall said he was glad the issue was brought to light in recent weeks.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Derrick Hall 'Glad' Ketel Marte Report Resurfaced
Hall said that, from his perspective, the issue had been dealt with weeks prior to the reports coming out, but its resurfacing may have been an ultimate positive.
"I think we had already put it behind us, which is strange. So then we had to revisit it when it came back up and reared its ugly head again three, four weeks later," Hall said.
"But I'm actually glad it did come up again, because I think then Ketel realized the severity of the impact on his teammates. And then he did come out publicly and apologize. And I think that did a lot of good. I mean, I do believe it's behind us.
Hall said he believes the incident allowed Marte to gain a higher level of awareness as to how his actions may affect his teammates and club.
"I think that's why he went public, and also sent a message to his teammates, saying basically that he was sorry and that was not his intent. So I do think there's a level of awareness that was gained. I'm proud of him. ... I'm really proud of him and the way he handled it.
"He's got out there the last couple days and played like himself, and the whole team has. And I feel like it finally is behind all of us and behind them."
It hasn't been the easiest of years for Marte. While he's still playing at an All-Star level, he's also had his fair share struggles — not so much on the field, but mentally, emotionally and physically.
Marte missed a month with a troublesome hamstring injury near the beginning of 2025. He was also the center of an ugly fan heckling incident not long after his return from that injury. His house was later burglarized during the All-Star Break.
Hall made sure to point those factors out, and spoke highly of Marte's ultimate character.
"He's had a really tough year. He's had a lot of bad things happen to him and had to overcome a lot of adversity. Deep down, he's a really sweet young man. I mean, he is. He's a really good guy and a good teammate.
"So in a way, I know it sounds crazy, but I'm glad it did come back up, because he was then in a position to come public and also address his teammates.
"He also had one of the best teammates I've ever seen defend his back publicly. ... But that's who Perdomo is as a leader. So I think a lot of good has come out of it in a strange way," Hall said.