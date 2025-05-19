Diamondbacks Officially Release Utility Player
On Sunday, former Arizona Diamondbacks utility player Garrett Hampson was officially released from the organization, according to MLB Transactions. Hampson had been designated for assignment on May 12.
Hampson spent five seasons with the Colorado Rockies, and was most recently a member of the Kansas City Royals before signing a minor league deal with Arizona prior to Spring Training.
The 30-year-old filled in at a variety of positions in his short stint with the Diamondbacks, spending time at shortstop, third base, second base, center field and left field. Hampson was the winner of Arizona's preseason utility infield battle, likely helped along by his ability to play the outfield when necessary.
Hampson only got 15 total starts in the young 2025 season, and hit just .167 (all singles) in 41 plate appearances. He did, however, manage to get on base to the tune of a .359 OBP thanks to nine walks in that span. That small sample size added up to a high 22.0% walk rate.
Though Hampson wasn't much of a factor with his bat, the speedy veteran did steal a pair of bases, and scored 10 runs despite being on base only 14 times.
He did sport a positive Fielding Run Value (+1) and was worth +1 Outs Above Average with zero officially-scored errors, but made a crucial baserunning mistake against the Cubs on March 29, overrunning third base as the tying run in the ninth inning to end the game and thwart a comeback attempt.
Hampson was still an overall reliable utility player, and proficient for what his role required. However, with the emergence of rookie utility man Tim Tawa, and the recent call-up of top prospect and infielder Jordan Lawlar squeezed out the veteran.
Tawa has hit just .228 this season, but has been the victim of poor batted ball luck, and still sports an above-average .771 OPS, helped along by three doubles and five homers in 92 plate appearances.
Tawa has begun taking reps in the outfield to overall success, and seems to be carving himself out a more solidified future role as the D-backs' primary utility player. Lawlar is still working on finding his footing, as he's hitless so far in his return to the majors and recorded an error in his first start, but his raw talent suggests he'll take form as a plus major leaguer once past the early adjustment period.
Meanwhile, Hampson will be free to sign with any organization once he clears waivers. Regardless, his tenure in Arizona is over.