Putting Together a D-backs Christmas Wishlist

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the thick of an intriguing offseason this year. While they haven't exactly been silent, it's difficult to consider their additions (or reunions) true high-impact moves, especially with such dire need at multiple positions.

Of course, the entirety of this offseason has been beset with Ketel Marte trade rumors — some being smoke and mirrors, while others carrying more wait. As of this writing, nothing seems close or concrete.

So what exactly do the D-backs still need? Plenty, to be honest.

But with the holiday upon us (if you choose to celebrate), Diamondbacks On SI presents the D-backs' Christmas wishlist.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Christmas Wishlist

1: A closer

The Diamondbacks haven't done much in terms of adding to their major league bullpen this offseason, and that's perhaps a trend we should have seen coming.

There's only one true bonafide closer left on the market at this stage — Pete Fairbanks. The D-backs reportedly had interest, but that doesn't seem to have reached the later stages of negotiations.

In all likelihood, GM Mike Hazen is looking to find a creative way to bring in a ninth-inning solution, but for the sake of Arizona's success in 2026, one can only hope it's an effective measure.

2: A lefty power bat

Unfortunately, one of the better options in this regard has already gone off the table, as former Padres utility slugger Ryan O'Hearn signed a two-year, $29 million deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

But the D-backs could use a consistent lefty bat with some pop. While it may seem more prudent to land a right-handed outfielder or first baseman, the D-backs likely need a left-handed DH solution to aid the likes of Pavin Smith or Adrian Del Castillo more than they need a righty-hitting everyday first baseman.

Jack Sommers explored that need further in-depth here.

3: Ketel Marte Clarity

The Ketel Marte trade rumors, while understandably vague and winding in nature, have to end soon. According to insider John Gambadoro, a conclusion should be on its way, but that has not happened as of this writing.

Marte is the best trade chip available to the D-backs, and if a deal is made, there's a very good chance Arizona could be set up for high levels of current and future success with regard to pitching. But that's only if they get the haul they're asking for.

For the likely sake of fans, players, coaches (and, yes, media too), an end to this story would be welcome, whichever direction the D-backs ultimately choose to go.

