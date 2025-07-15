Diamondbacks Option Flamethrower to Triple-A
The Arizona Diamondbacks have optioned right-handed flamethrower Juan Morillo to Triple-A Reno, the team announced Monday.
At this time, no corresponding move has been announced.
It's possible this will signify a speedy return of right-hander Ryan Thompson, who went on the IL retroactive to July 5 with a scapular strain, however Thompson cannot be activated until July 20.
Left-hander Jalen Beeks (low back inflammation) won't be able to return until July 24.
Morillo, 26, showed some potential in his time with the Diamondbacks, but fell victim to a blowup outing in his most recent appearance July 12, allowing four earned runs in just one inning of work.
Morillo has struggled with command at times, but has also put his electric 99 MPH fastball and hard slider on display, even reaching up to 101 MPH at times.
The D-backs do not have much in the way of high-velocity in their bullpen after the loss of Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk.
Morillo threw to a 4.94 ERA in 27.1 innings, though that was inflated by the recent blowup. His FIP is a better 3.85, while his expected ERA is just 3.47.
Morillo did walk 16 in those 27.1 innings, but struck out 28. With the bevy of injuries continuing to pile up, the right-hander was asked to take on a bit more of a high-leverage role.
The D-backs signed Morillo to a minor league deal in the offseason, and were unsurprisingly impressed by his arsenal.
Over his first 7.1 innings with the Reno Aces, he allowed just one earned run in the offense-heavy Pacific Coast League, striking out nine against two walks.
He was previously optioned on July 2, but came back after just five days, after news broke that interim closer Shelby Miller would be going on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain.
He'll head down to likely work on honing that command, and get regular reps in a lower-pressure environment. The PCL is notorious for being unkind to pitchers, however, so poor results should be examined with a grain of salt.
Arizona's bullpen continues to take hit after hit. They rank 27th MLB in relief ERA at a 4.94 group figure. That number is actually an improvement from recent weeks.
It is a bit curious that no move was made alongside Morillo's option. A trade, call-up or post-All-Star Break return could all be in the works, but that is all speculation.