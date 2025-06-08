Diamondbacks Option Power Righty Back to AAA
According to their transaction logs on their official website, the Arizona Diamondbacks made a roster move on Sunday morning following their doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.
As expected, Christian Montes De Oca, who was the designated extra pitcher or 27th man for the doubleheader was optioned back to Triple-A Reno. He threw 2.2 scoreless innings in the game two blowout loss, walking one and striking out two. He threw 46 pitches in the effort, and would not have been available for at least several games.
Montes De Oca's 16 four-seamers averaged 96.1 MPH and maxed out at 97.7. He had a solid 16.6 inches of induced vertical break, and induced three whiffs on eight swings. His 14 sinkers were just 1 MPH slower, and his slider had high spin rate of 2410 and induced two whiffs on seven swings.
Overall it was an impressive first outing, albeit in a low-leverage, mop-up situation. He will almost certainly be called up again this year, but barring an injury on the D-backs pitching staff, he must remain in Triple-A for a minimum 15 days.
Montes De Oca had been called up in mid-May, but never got into a game before being optioned back to Reno. Now 25 years old, Montes De Oca has a 4.07 ERA in Triple-A in 24.1 innings pitched this year. We had a chance to catch up with him previously and learn about him in greater detail back on May 17
The Diamondbacks have a 5.31 bullpen ERA, which ranks 27th in MLB. They have struggled ever since hard throwing lefty A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez came up injured at the same time. Puk went on the injured list April 18, and was later transferred to the 60-day injured list with a flexor tendon strain. He is working his way ack in a throwing program, but is not expected to return before the end of June.
The D-backs had a 3.48 bullpen ERA through April 17 and neither Puk or Martinez had blown a save. Since April 18 the bullpen ERA is 6.06, second worst in the majors.
Martinez went through a dead arm phase with velocity loss. He went on the injured list on May 2, and spent three weeks there before returning. His velocity has returned and he's been pitching well.
Kevin Ginkel began the year on the injured list with a sore shoulder, and was never quite right after he was activated in early May. He posted an ERA over 12, and was optioned to Triple-A recently, but has struggled in Reno as well. Joe Mantiply posted an ERA over 15 and was DFA'd.
Among the relievers brought in during the offseason, only Shelby Miller (1.75 ERA) and Jalen Beeks (3.26 ERA) have been effective, but both have been somewhat overworked. Veteran Ryan Thompson has struggled in high-leverage situations for much of the year, and has a 5.47 ERA. Kendall Graveman has an 8.46 ERA and 6.07 FIP after Sunday's debacle. Another hard thrower, Juan Morillo, has a 5.47 ERA and has walked three batters in an inning in two consecutive outings.