D-backs Owner Reportedly Expresses Disappointment With 2025 Season
The Arizona Diamondbacks finish the 2025 season 80-82, missing the playoffs for the second straight season.
As disappointing as that reality is for fans, owner Ken Kendrick has also expressed extreme disappointment, according to a new report by Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro on X/Twitter.
As of this writing, there has been nothing concrete reported as to whether or not the D-backs will make changes, either to their front office or coaching staff.
But such a high level of disappointment does often lead to re-evaluations, and departures could be a possibility. So could changes to the front office, coaching staff or manager be on the horizon?
Are Changes Coming for Arizona Diamondbacks?
Manager Torey Lovullo has certainly taken the brunt of criticism from fans, as is customary for any MLB manager.
As reported by Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers earlier Sunday, Lovullo has expressed uncertainty about his future with the team.
"Well shoot, there's always doubt, right? This is a cutthroat industry," Lovullo said.
"I take the mindset that I want to impress Mr. Kendrick and Derrick Hall and my bosses every single day. That's my main goal. I do have a contract for next year, but who knows? Anything is possible. We'll see what happens."
Lovullo said no one has yet approached him as to whether or not he would be back in 2026.
Read More: Diamondbacks Manager Ponders Future Ahead of Game 162
Lovullo does control in-game decisions, but is not the only person in charge of certain other areas. Unlike in the past, baseball managers do not have sole command of things like rosters, pitching staffs or even lineups, Lovullo said on Friday.
"The game has changed over the years... I'm the manager of the baseball team once it hits the dugout," he said. "I believe in gut instinct, but there are certain things that change the mood and the mind of what decision is made, and there's a group of people around me inside of a baseball day that will help me make a good decision.
"There's a group of people that are behind the scenes that are making a lot of decisions that used to be made in the traditional baseball manager sense.
"When it comes to personnel things, when it comes to the finer working dynamics inside of rotations and lineups, yes I have a seat at the table, but they're open discussions," Lovullo said
GM Mike Hazen has taken responsibility for much of the issues surrounding the team, though Lovullo has also willingly shouldered blame for his part.
A change to the front office or manager has seemed unlikely given how much of Arizona's adversity was beyond Hazen's and Lovullo's control, but there's no way around the fact that 2025 was an intense letdown.
Though neither Hazen nor Lovullo can be faulted for the unbelievable bevy of injuries that befell the D-backs in 2025, the harsh reality is baseball (like any sport) is a results-based business, and the results certainly were not there in 2025.