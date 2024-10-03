Diamondbacks Pitching Coach Brent Strom Reacts to Being Fired
The Arizona Diamondbacks have fired pitching coach Brent Strom, along with assistant pitching coach Dan Carlson, and bullpen coach Mike Fetters.
This comes after a season in which the D-backs missed the playoffs despite winning 89 games. The team lead the major league in runs scored, with 5.47 runs per game. But they allowed 4.86 runs, and had a 4.62 team ERA, which ranked 27th in MLB.
The team's pitching was significantly better in 2023, especially in September and into the Postseason. Strom was credited with helping turn around Brandon Pfaadt in particular.
Speaking exclusively with Brent Strom, he said he was caught off guard by the firing. He said he still had one more year left on his contract, and was already preparing for next season. He was preparing to discuss those matters when Torey Lovullo called him to break the news.
Strom's emotions were still raw, but he acknowledged this is the nature of the game, as it's a result-oriented industry. "Heavy is the head that wears the crown, and when it comes to the pitching, that's me." Strom is still undecided at this point if he will seek another job for 2025 or not.
Strom piched in the major leagues from 1972-1977 with the New York Mets, Cleveland Indians, and New York Mets.
A long coaching career ensued, culminating in tremendous success with the Houston Astros. He gained a reputation for melding old school methodology with cutting edge analytics. He left the Astros following the 2021 season, and became the head pitching coach for the Diamondbacks in 2022.
The Diamondbacks have not yet sent out an official release on this firing.