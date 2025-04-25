Diamondbacks Pitching Health Updates for Braves Series and Beyond
Arizona Diamondbacks reliever A.J. Puk is still waiting on feedback from other opinions on his elbow MRI and there is no decision yet as to the future course of action. Manager Torey Lovullo expressed optimism that Puk will "pitch again this season"
Closer Justin Martinez said he was available for Friday night's game against the the Atlanta Braves. The young fireballer has pitched just once in the last six games due to a previously undefined shoulder issue that he shed some light on today prior to the game.
Martinez said he was unavailable for Thursday's game in which the D-backs gave up a ninth-inning lead and lost in extra innings. "It's hard when you know that you want to pitch but can't, but hopefully I can get into the game tonight."
The ailment has been described at varying points as fatigue, and then shoulder fatigue. Today Martinez said "Something was bothering me. I was feeling my shoulder tight when I was throwing, but thank God it's almost gone."
Martinez has been working with the trainers and getting some massage, and feels that everything is "recovered". Martinez had Tommy John surgery on his elbow but said he never experienced anything like this in his shoulder before.
"The trainers told me that it's nothing crazy, so I just continued the treatment and keep working on that shoulder". Martinez stressed that he did not feel he was overworked and that the communication with Lovullo has been good.
Jalen Beeks, who was struck on the forearm in Thursday night's game by a comebacker was diagnosed with a contusion. Speaking to him today, he had a spider wrap on the forearm, but after blowing up last night, the swelling was down to a minimal amount. He said there were some broken blood vessels.
While he was flexing the forearm and wrist while speaking, saying it was still feeling somewhat stiff, he was on his way out the door to go play light catch. He was determined to try to make himself available for Friday's game as he knows the bullpen is depleted. Lovullo said that he would circle back with Beeks later in the afternoon to check his availability. Beeks has thrown 15 innings so far this year and is on pace for 97.
Kevin Ginkel (right shoulder inflammation) will pitch again for the Reno Aces on a rehab assignment on Saturday. He began the year on the injured list and has not pitched in a game for the D-backs this year. It sounds like that could change very soon, "sooner rather than later" Lovullo said.
As reported earlier today by Michael McDermott, right-hand pitching prospect Yilber Diaz was called up from Triple-A Reno .
Lovullo confirmed that his role is to be that of a long man for right now. "He's going to give us a little bit of coverage in the bullpen, some length in the bullpen in case something unforeseen happens to a starter."