Diamondbacks Promote Top Pitching Prospect to Help Bullpen
The Diamondbacks' bullpen has seen a heavy workload of late. With back-to-back extra-inning losses, Arizona's relief corps has been stretched thin. On Friday, the team announced that right-hander Yilber Díaz will be recalled from Triple-A Reno, with reliever J.P. Feyereisen being sent down as the corresponding move.
Díaz has been starting with the Diamondbacks' top minor league affiliate, so he can provide multiple innings out of the bullpen. He last pitched on April 20 for Reno, so he should be fully gassed up if needed over the weekend. He currently ranks as the top pitching prospect and No. 6 overall on the Arizona Diamondbacks on SI prospects list.
The Diamondbacks' bullpen has been scrambling since the injury to A.J. Puk. His departure, coupled with Justin Martinez suffering from shoulder fatigue, has forced manager Torey Lovullo to have to creatively piece together innings. The unit has struggled to get the job done in their last six games, coughing up a lead in the seventh inning or later in four of them.
The bullpen is likely down Shelby Miller, Ryne Nelson, and Jalen Beeks. Miller has either warmed up or pitched in each of the last four games, Ryne Nelson threw 54 high-leverage pitches to try to make up for a short-handed bullpen, and Jalen Beeks suffered a left forearm contusion and left Thursday's game.
On top of their top arms, the front side of the pen has also been asked to make up some innings. Juan Morillo pitched back-to-backs in the Rays series and Drey Jameson is being managed carefully in his first season back from Tommy John surgery.
Díaz has some major league experience, with a 3.81 ERA in 28.1 innings last season. The right-hander sits in the upper-90s with a four-seam fastball, a deathball slider, and a big-breaking knuckle-curve. In his career, he has four starts and three relief appearances. In all three of his relief appearances, he got at least five outs.
In fact, Díaz's first MLB start came against the Atlanta Braves — the team the D-backs face this series. Diaz tossed six innings of one-run ball in his debut.
Feyereisen had two appearances out of the bullpen. He took the loss on Thursday, allowing three runs (two earned) in the 10th inning. He has one option remaining, so they could send him down to Reno for one more season. Feyereisen will not be eligible for a recall, barring injury, until May 10th.