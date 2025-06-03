Report: Diamondbacks Place Corbin Burnes on 15-Day IL
The Arizona Diamondbacks are placing right-hand ace Corbin Burnes on the 15-day Injured List, as first reported by Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro. The team has since made the roster move official.
In addition, Arizona will call up left-hander Tommy Henry from Triple-A Reno to serve a bullpen role. Right-hander Ryne Nelson will slot back into the starting rotation.
Burnes was injured on June 1, exiting what appeared to be an excellent start early after seeing a steep drop in velocity. It was later announced he was dealing with right elbow discomfort.
Burnes had an MRI on Monday, but initial results were not conclusive. Gambadoro reports that the righty will get a second opinion, and more information will likely be known Thursday or Friday.
Burnes had been in the midst of an excellent stretch of pitching, delivering four straight Quality Starts in May and pitching through seven innings in three of those four outings, lowering his ERA to 2.66.
Much had been speculated about Nelson's role prior to this news. The talented young right-hander was one of the D-backs' best starting arms in 2024, and has pitched to a sturdy 3.43 ERA and 3.27 FIP in 2025. He's worked as a starter, long reliever and short reliever this season.
After making two starts in place of the injured Eduardo Rodríguez, Nelson was told he would be going back to the bullpen on May 31. But with the injury to Burnes, he'll go back to serving as a starter.
With Nelson re-entering the rotation, Henry will take his place to fill a long relief role. Henry has been used in a bullpen role with the D-backs before, including one scoreless 2.2-inning appearance on May 5.
Since then, Henry has worked solely as a starter for Triple-A Reno, pitching to an ugly 7.39 ERA and a 2-5 record in 10 starts. His last two starts, however, have been six-inning Quality Starts, each accompanied by six punchouts.