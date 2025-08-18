Diamondbacks Promote Elite Pitching Prospect
The Arizona Diamondbacks are promoting one of their most exciting pitching prospects from High-A Hillsboro to Double-A Amarillo, Director of Player Development Chris Slivka confirms to Diamondbacks On SI.
Right-handed starting pitcher Daniel Eagen has been one of the top performers in the D-backs' farm system of late, earning multiple awards and showcasing brilliant start after brilliant start.
The 22-year-old Eagen has been simply unbelievable in his short time with Arizona's High-A affiliate. Seemingly every five days he's put forward better and better starts.
Eagen was named Northwest League pitcher of the month for July after throwing to a 2.35 ERA over four starts. It was the second time in 2025 Eagen earned that award.
But the right-hander wouldn't be done there. He followed July up with his best career performance on August 8, spinning six no-hit innings while walking one and striking out 10 batters.
He came back out five days later on August 15 and threw seven more scoreless frames, allowing two hits and two walks while punching out 11, one short of a career high.
Eagen has won two Pitcher of the Month and two Pitcher of the Week awards in the Northwest league, and continues to deliver excellent results.
“His breaking stuff is great and the fastball is really playing at this level too, which has been good to see," said D-backs' Director of Player Development Chris Slivka.
"It’s got really good life at the top of the zone, the north-south looks pretty deceptive for hitters too. He’s continuing to work on developing a split, so he has a fourth pitch in the works that he’s throwing a little bit."
Eagen was the D-backs' third round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Presbyterian College in South Carolina. He already looks like a rising star in Arizona's organization.
The jump from High-A to Double-A can offer some challenges. Certainly, the Texas League is a bit more offense-friendly than the Northwest league.
But Eagen has delivered nothing but exceptional results in his lone year of professional baseball. He's pitched to a 2.49 ERA over 97.2 innings in 19 starts with the Hops, striking out an unbelievable 132 batters in that span.
He's walked only 41, has a 1.06 WHIP, and has given up just a .184 opposing batting average.