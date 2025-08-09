Diamondbacks' Top Prospect Nearing Third Shot at Major Leagues
It's been a long tough road for Jordan Lawlar trying to reach and stick in the major leagues. Multiple lengthy injuries have sidelined him throughout his minor league career, limiting him to just 283 minor league and 22 major league games in five seasons.
He's hit well in the minors whenever he's been on the field. In 1309 PA he's batted .299/.396/.517, .913 OPS. He hit 48 homers and also stolen 100 bases while getting caught just 15 times. He's played the majority of his games at shortstop and done well at the position.
But in two short stints in the major leagues, first in 2023, and again this year, he's managed just four hits 50 at-bats. He's struggled particularly with good breaking pitches. Sent back to Reno to make adjustments, he promptly went on the injured list again with a serious hamstring strain.
Having not played in a game since June 25, Lawlar has been healing and rehabbing at minor league camp at Salt River Fields. He got into a continuation camp game on Thursday, and reports are he looked good, and even hit a home run during that game.
Lawlar is expected to return to Reno next week to resume play. Manager Torey Lovullo offered his thoughts on what's next for the infielder, saying the most important thing is for him to get grounded again.
"I think that's probably the best thing for him, get some at-bats and start playing baseball the way that we know that he can.I know he had a great first month, and that's what we're looking for," Lovullo said.
While many believe that Lawlar will be taking over third base as soon as he's healthy, he's not going to receive an automatic promotion. He not only needs to show he's healthy and build strength, but needs to perform and show that he deserves to be called up again.
Said Lovullo, "I think Mike [Hazen] has been on the record of saying he's got to go down there and play and earn a promotion. So that's a mindset I want everybody to be in. There's no handouts."
It's critical for Lawlar to not only build strength, but also get back into the rhythm and grind of everyday baseball as well.
"I want him to get some sort of a foundation," said Lovullo. "I think get some footing with just strength and the familiarity of playing every day and getting to a rhythm of going to the ballpark."
Lovullo said that Lawlar would play both third base and shortstop. But the pathway for major league reps at the moment is clearly at third base. Incumbent shortstop Geraldo Perdomo is signed to a multi-year contract through 2029 with a team option for 2030.
Blaze Alexander is currently manning third base and doing a good job for the most part. But he is not viewed as the future starter at the position by the club. His role next year is more likely to be that of a utility player backing up at second, third, and short.
With the departure of Eugenio Suarez and no clear cut lock for a replacement in 2026, it's critical that Lawlar make quick progress both in his rehab, and at the plate. If he is called up for a third time within the next couple of weeks and fails again, it may shatter his confidence going forward.
The team is wisely taking it as slowly as possible. But they are also under pressure to determine if Lawlar is going to be the guy.
If he's not, they'll need to look outside the organization for help at third base. The clock is winding down quickly for the team to make that evaluation.