Top Diamondbacks Prospect to Miss Over a Month with Hamstring Injury
Key injuries for the Arizona Diamondbacks keep stacking up. No. 2 overall prospect Jordan Lawlar has gone on the 7-Day minor league injured list with a hamstring injury. Per a Diamondbacks official, he will be out at least a month.
Lawlar had missed four games due to a sore hamstring, but returned to the lineup on Wednesday. That lasted one at-bat. He ran out a ground ball to first base and then immediately came out of the game.
For both Lawlar and the Diamondbacks, this is yet another major setback. Lawlar missed significant time last year due to hand surgery and then twice injuring his hamstring. That limited him to just 23 games and 104 plate appearances in 2024.
Lawlar had been healthy in 2025 and earned a call-up May 13 after hitting extremely well for the Aces, batting .336 with a .992 OPS when he got the call.
But he struggled with off-speed and breaking pitches in MLB, going 0-for-19 in eight games over a 15-day span. With limited playing time and poor results at the plate, the team decided to send him back to Reno.
Lawlar went back to Triple-A and continued to rake, batting .300 with four homers and a 1.058 OPS in 75 PA. Lawlar turns 23 on July 17, and is still much too young to write off as a player who will not hit in the major leagues.
Whether or not he can stay healthy is another question. Lawlar suffered a serious shoulder injury requiring season-ending surgery just a few games into his professional career. His 2022 Arizona Fall League season was short circuited by a broken scapula from a hit-by-pitch. Through it all, in five minor league seasons he's played in 283 games with 1,309 PA along with 22 major league games and 56 PA.
This injury also impacts their depth for the major league team. Blaze Alexander was just called up to replace the injured Ildemaro Vargas. Eugenio Suarez's status is uncertain due to a hand contusion, awaiting an MRI.
Unfortunately Lawlar will not be an option for the team most likely until after the trade deadline. It's just another in a long line of debilitating injuries for the Diamondbacks' organization in 2025