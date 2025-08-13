Diamondbacks React to Electric Ninth-Inning Comeback
On Wednesday afternoon, staring down a 4-3 deficit, Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte did it again.
Marte had crushed his second two-out, go-ahead homer in his past two games, lifting Arizona to a 6-4 victory and a series win over the Rangers.
Marte spoke to D-backs.TV's Jody Jackson through interpreter Rolando Valles following his second straight game's worth of heroics.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte Reacts to Game-Winning Homer
"Obviously, [I feel] great, but... first of all, thank God for the opportunity to and the work that [I'm] putting up behind the scenes to execute this," Marte said.
"[I] wanted to use [my] legs a little more and then get a little closer to the plate, and [I] was able to execute that too."
Marte finished with an incredible 4-for-5 day at the plate. The first three of those hits came in order against former Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Kelly had no answer for Marte, who singled in all three at-bats against the righty.
"It was a cool feeling to get to face your teammate," Marte said. "He's a nice guy, and as [I] said last night, we're professionals and we're just going to play the game the right way."
Arizona Diamondbacks' James McCann Reacts to Comeback Victory
Not to be forgotten is veteran catcher James McCann's contributions to the comeback. McCann knocked a two-out, ninth-inning homer of his own to extend the inning and pull Arizona to within one, eventually setting up Marte.
"At that point in time, obviously for me, it was just trying to pass the baton to the next guy," McCann said to Jackson.
"We're down by two, so a solo homer really doesn't do much for us. We still have to score another run. Just trying to put a good swing on it, get on base for Blaze [Alexander]. And, thank the Lord, it went over the fence, gave us a run.
"The average fan doesn't probably understand how difficult it is to get the last three outs of a ball game. I know it's just another three outs, but getting outs in the ninth inning in a tight ball game is different than any other inning for whatever reason, and today we were able to take advantage of that," he continued.
McCann said former teammate (and Tuesday night's victim of Marte's first homer) Danny Coulombe texted him Tuesday night following Arizona's first ninth-inning win.
"I can sum [Marte] up with a text message I received from Danny Coulombe last night. He said, 'Ketel Marte is a good player, laugh out loud.' That says it all right there," McCann said.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo Weighs In
"It's an unbelievable win," manager Torey Lovullo told Jackson.
"I love these boys. They fight. They go out there every single day to win a baseball game. Things always have not gone our way, but we are continuing to play hard. And when you have good moments like that and they celebrate and enjoy it, I'm like a proud dad. It was a great moment for this team."
Arizona's skipper heaped praise on Marte, for what feels like the thousandth time in his D-backs' tenure.
"He can take it to a whole new level, like a league above the major leagues," said Lovullo. "And that's hard to do. There's only a few players that can do that.
"It's four hits today, just really engaging at-bats, playing unbelievable defense. I think when his body's right, he's able to do that. We need him most right now."