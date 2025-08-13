Ketel Marte Spoils Merrill Kelly's Quality Start in Thrilling Win
For the second time in as many games, Arizona Diamondbacks star second baseman Ketel Marte dashed the Texas Rangers' hopes in the ninth inning, ruining former D-back Merrill Kelly's Quality Start.
The Rangers held a 4-2 lead heading into the ninth. Catcher James McCann cut that in half with a solo homer, then Blaze Alexander and Geraldo Perdomo reached base on a hit-by-pitch and a walk.
Then, one game following his game-winning, two-out homer on Tuesday, Marte crushed a three-run blast to flip the score to 6-4. Andrew Saalfrank closed out the game, and Arizona came away with a surprise series win
All three games in this series were determined in the ninth inning or later. The D-backs improve to 59-62, inching closer to .500.
Former Diamondback Merrill Kelly Outduels Zac Gallen
Wednesday's game must have been an all-too-familiar taste for Kelly.
Kelly, making just his third start with the Rangers after being traded by Arizona at the Deadline, had put together two lackluster starts for his new club.
But on Wednesday afternoon, he looked like the very same gritty arm that helped carry the D-backs rotation all those years.
Kelly pitched a six-inning Quality Start — his first as a Ranger — and allowed just two earned runs despite giving up seven base hits. He struck out five and walked one.
Marte had Kelly's number, however, going 3-for-3 against his former teammate with the D-backs' first RBI. Geraldo Perdomo took Kelly deep in the fifth inning.
The D-backs attempted to build an inning in the sixth, but a strong throw home from Ezequiel Duran in right field with two outs saved Kelly's line. Kelly exited with a 3-2 lead, in line for the win
Meanwhile, Kelly's close friend and D-backs counterpart Zac Gallen fell short of a QS. He had to labor early, giving up a run in the first inning and needing 44 pitches to get through the first two.
He delivered a 1-2-3 third, but a leadoff double and two-run homer by Jake Burger set Gallen up with a 3-1 deficit in the fourth.
Gallen continues to struggle putting batters away. He finished five innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks. Pumping fastballs all game, Gallen only managed to pick up one strikeout in his outing.
In relief of Gallen, newcomer Juan Burgos pitched a scoreless sixth. He issued a one-out walk, then eventually dialed up an inning-ending double play.
Kyle Backhus threw a scoreless 1-2-3 seventh with a strikeout. John Curtiss allowed a run in the eighth, and Saalfrank closed without issue.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Comes Alive Late vs Rangers
There wasn't much offense to be had for Arizona early, outside of Marte's three singles and Perdomo's homer, but they got it done when it mattered most.
Marte finished an unbelievable 4-for-5 with four RBI on the day, including the winning blast. Perdomo was 1-for-3 with a homer, two walks and three runs scored.
Corbin Carroll, Adrian Del Castillo and Jake McCarthy each singled, but the grunt work was done by Marte.