Diamondbacks Recall Blake Walston, DFA Matt Bowman
The Diamondbacks have recalled young left-hander Blake Walston from Triple-A Reno. In a corresponding move, right-hander Matt Bowman has been designated for assignment.
Arizona had acquired Bowman from the Minnesota Twins in exchange fro cash considerations. The multi-use reliever pitched to a 2.35 ERA with the Twins, but an 8.10 ERA with the D-backs.
The righty only appeared in four contests with Arizona, spanning 6 2/3 innings. He pitched admirably in three of them, allowing one run total over those outings, but was lit up for five earned runs over two innings against the Detroit Tigers.
Walston, 22, will make his first career MLB start tonight in game three of a tied series with the Miami Marlins. In his first major league action this year, the lefty allowed three hits and four walks over 3 2/3 innings in relief, but still only surrendered two runs, facing the juggernaut Los Angeles Dodgers, with some of the best hitters in baseball headlining their order.
That outing gave him a 4.91 ERA, but his stuff did appear quality enough to be MLB-caliber, and the Dodgers asterisk provides some grace for one's MLB debut. Despite the heavy base traffic, Walston kept the D-backs in the game, and did manage to strike out five over those 3 2/3 innings.
Manager Torey Lovullo confirmed that he would not be using an opener for the young lefty, and he will make his first career major league start, opposite left-hander Ryan Weathers.
The D-backs are coming off a close 3-2 victory to even the series, after dropping game one, and will look to Walston to give them a chance to take the series in today's day game. First pitch will be at 1:10 PM at Chase Field.