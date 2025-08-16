Diamondbacks Reveal Surprise Starter for Series Finale
The Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly revealed their starter for Sunday afternoon's finale against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
According to a report from the Arizona Republic's Jose Romero, right-hander Nabil Crismatt is with the team and will be Arizona's starting pitcher on Sunday.
Sunday's game would have been veteran righty Anthony DeSclafani's turn in the rotation, but he was recently placed on the 15-day IL with right thumb inflammation — the latest in a never-ending slew of pitching injuries for the D-backs in 2025.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Nabil Crismatt to Start Sunday
Crismatt, 30, was just signed to a minor league deal by the D-backs on August 9.
The veteran right-hander has bounced around the minor leagues in his career, spending his most recent stretch with the Philadelphia Phillies' Triple-A affiliate.
Crismatt is actually no stranger to the Diamondbacks. Back in 2023, he made one appearance with Arizona, pitching two innings of relief in extra innings against the Cincinnati Reds on August 26.
He did not allow an earned run, but infamously committed a borderline balk that plated the ghost runner for the eventual winning run.
Crismatt has seen the D-backs from the other side of the field as well, as he notably gave up a two-run walk-off homer to Christian Walker (also in extra innings) while pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Crismatt pitched two solid workhorse seasons with the San Diego Padres in 2021 and 2022, throwing 148.2 innings and pitching to a 3.39 ERA over 94 relief appearances and one start. He pitched seven innings for the Dodgers in 2024, giving up three runs (two earned).
Crismatt has generally served as a starting pitcher in 2025, making 19 starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He owned a 4.04 ERA over 19 starts, 100.1 innings for Philadelphia's affiliate.
He's made just one start for the Reno Aces since signing with the Diamondbacks, but only completed two innings on 31 pitches. He did not allow a run and struck out two.
Crismatt's primary pitch is his changeup, a low-80s pitch with a decent arm-side movement profile. His four-seam fastball and sinker barely scrape 90 MPH, and he also (rarely) draws on a curve and slider at times.
Arizona's pitching depth is quite taxed. Their options have been limited. Bryce Jarvis has an 8.19 ERA and pitched Friday night.
Crismatt may not pitch long. Depending on Arizona's pitching usage on Saturday, Sunday's game may see right-hander Jake Woodford eat some bulk innings following Crismatt.