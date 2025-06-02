Diamondbacks' Righty Named PCL Pitcher of the Week
Arizona Diamondbacks right-handed pitcher Bryce Jarvis was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week by Minor League Baseball for his excellent start on May 30.
In that start, Jarvis mowed down the Rangers-affiliated Round Rock Express over six innings. The right-hander did not allow a base hit, and issued one walk, while punching out nine batters. That effort led to a tough-fought 6-5 win for the Reno Aces.
That comes as a welcome change for Jarvis, who entered that start with a 5.82 ERA. He had given up at least three runs in three of his previous four starts. The six shutout, hitless innings helped lower that ERA by a significant margin, dropping it to 4.55.
Granted, the Pacific Coast League is anything but friendly to pitchers, as offense reigns supreme. In fact, according to FanGraphs Javis has a 82 ERA- and 91 FIP-, meaning his ERA is 18% better than the league average, and his peripherals are 9% better.
Jarvis has spent time as a reliever on the D-backs' major league club, generally providing length and eating innings, either in middle relief or in extra innings. In 2024, he pitched a major portion of innings, throwing 59.1 in just 44 appearances.
From a raw results perspective, he performed well that year. He pitched to a 3.19 ERA, and was known for getting out of jams with well-timed ground balls. With that said, his 5.12 FIP and 5.42 expected ERA suggested he may have been the beneficiary of solid defense and batted ball luck, as his Left On Base percentage was an immense 79.7%.
However, the heavy usage caught up with him, and he was eventually placed on the 60-day Injured List in early August with a right elbow sprain.
Though the right-hander made Arizona's Opening Day roster to begin 2025, the early portion of the season was not kind to him. Through his first six major league outings (7.1 innings) in 2025, Jarvis allowed three walks and six earned runs, spotting him a small-sample-size 7.36 ERA.
As a result of a poor performance against the Chicago Cubs on May 18, where Jarvis and recently-released left-hander Joe Mantiply combined to spoil a historic seventh-inning comeback, Jarvis was optioned back down to Triple-A, where he began working as a starter again.
In his first handful of starts for Reno, he was limited to shorter outings as he continued to ramp up, but has gone at least five innings in each of his last three starts.
While Jarvis' arsenal is deep enough to profile as a starter, the results and raw stuff profile have not been there at the major league level. But perhaps Friday's excellent start is the beginning of something good for the right-hander as he attempts to work his way back to the majors.