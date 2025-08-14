D-backs' Rodriguez Faces Chance at Redemption in Tough Environment
The Arizona Diamondbacks are coming off a thrilling series win over the Texas Rangers, and will have a chance to continue their upward momentum in a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, beginning Thursday.
Related Content: Diamondbacks React to Electric Ninth-Inning Comeback
First pitch in Denver is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. MST.
Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will look to bounce back from a poor outing against the very same Rockies one turn prior, while righty Bradley Blalock will face a similar challenge.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Colorado Rockies Pitching Matchups
LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5.68 ERA) vs RHP Bradly Blalock (7.89 ERA)
Rodriguez simply hasn't performed up to his standard in 2025. While at times there's been some poor defense and bad luck behind him, he also has not executed his pitches or located well in recent starts.
He was knocked around for five earned runs against Colorado at Chase Field on August 9. He won't have as forgiving a pitcher's environment on Thursday, however, as the Coors Field elevation punishes fly balls like no other park.
Rodriguez will need to be sharp and keep the ball on the ground, if possible. He's shown an ability to rack up strikeouts at times this season, and a return to that form would be beneficial in Colorado.
Blalock had poor results against the D-backs his last time up, giving up five runs of his own and lasting just 4.2 innings.
Blalock throws a mid-90s four-seam a staggering 46% of the time. The rest of his arsenal is minimally split between a splitter, curveball, slider and cutter.
All of his pitches have been hit relatively hard, though that is also partially due to his harsh environment. Still, the four-seam has been slugged to a .595 clip, and the splitter is right behind it at .556.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Colorado Rockies Lineups
(Check back later for lineups.)
Diamondbacks vs Rockies Bullpens
The D-backs continue to shuffle their bullpen, as both Juan Morillo and Andrew Saalfrank got their first career MLB saves in the series against the Rangers. Andrew Hoffmann got his first save chance, but did not convert.
Arizona used Juan Burgos, Kyle Backhus, John Curtiss and Saalfrank to close out a five-inning start by Zac Gallen Wednesday. Manager Torey Lovullo's options may be somewhat limited.
The Rockies used closer Victor Vodnik on a back-to-back Wednesday, a day after he threw 27 pitches in an outing. He'll almost surely be down Thursday.
Colorado also used Nick Anderson, Jaden Hill and Jimmy Herget, none of whom threw more than 13 pitches.