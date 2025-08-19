D-backs Pitcher Addresses Clubhouse Rumors, Ketel Marte
The Arizona Diamondbacks' clubhouse has come under scrutiny in the past week, as reports have rolled out regarding players' frustration with star second baseman Ketel Marte and his tendency to take days off.
That's led to plenty of trade speculation, and even an emotional moment from Arizona's franchise shortstop, who stood up for his teammate on Sunday.
On Monday, right-handed starting pitcher Ryne Nelson gave his honest take to the media ahead of the D-backs' matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.
Nelson suggested the rumors about Arizona's clubhouse may not come from within, but rather speculation from the outside.
"I think this is a group that's always had opinions placed on them, not opinions that we think of ourselves," Nelson said. "I think it's just our chance to fight back and to prove what we can do and how we can stay together and fight this thing down to the very end."
The righty did not say one way or another how he felt about the off days, but noted the difficulty of playing a full season's worth of games — from an outside perspective.
"Position players are out there grinding. I'm a pitcher, I play once a week, maybe sometimes twice a week, so I get built in days off," Nelson said.
"I'm not 100% sure what it feels like to play 162, and I think there's a lot of people out there who don't know what it feels like to play 162. All I know is when [Marte] touches the field, he impacts the game and gives us a good chance to win. So, I don't really know if I have much to say about days off."
On Sunday, Geraldo Perdomo pled with the media, standing up for Marte, saying "he just wants to play baseball."
Nelson said it came as no surprise to see Perdomo take that stance for his teammate, and had high prasie for his shortstop's leadership.
"I think Perdomo's definitely not been one to shy away from sticking up for his teammates, and I think that that's probably the sentiment that we all feel," Nelson said.
"We all have each other's backs, and sometimes you don't necessarily know everything that somebody's going through. And, however you feel, it's always important to have your teammate's back and to stay together as a unit."
"[Perdomo]'s always been that kind of a guy to us, behind closed doors and on the field, in the meetings on the mound. Especially from my point of view as a pitcher, he's always been the guy to try and elevate the people around him," Nelson said.