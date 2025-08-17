Geraldo Perdomo Defends Ketel Marte With Emotional Statement
The Arizona Diamondbacks just lost three of four to the Colorado Rockies, but attention has been focused on second baseman Ketel Marte, and the team's reported frustration with the All-Star.
But on Sunday, following a brutal loss at Coors Field, D-backs' franchise shortstop Geraldo Perdomo had strong words for the media surrounding his teammate Marte.
Marte has come under scrutiny after The Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro published an article detailing the organization's displeasure with Marte for taking days off following the All-Star Break.
As such, reports and trade rumors have swirled. Perdomo expressed his strong distaste for those reports and rumors after Sunday's game — crashing Torey Lovullo's postgame media session to give an emotional statement in defense of his teammate.
"Whatever happened today, happened... we lost. But I want to get something clear about one of my teammates," Perdomo said to reporters, including The Arizona Republic's Jose Romero.
"I'm tired of this. It's going to be for all reporters and all the writers. This is the second time something came out [about] Marte.
"Please, he just wants to play baseball. I don't want to speak as a teammate, I want to speak as a brother. He just wants to play baseball. Just leave the guy alone, it's been too much for him. ... I feel he doesn't deserve that.
"Whatever happened in the past, it was in the past. We're playing good baseball right now and I feel like we just want to have fun and we just want to play. Just please, please, you guys have to stop.
"Whoever's writing, whoever's saying (expletive) in the media or outside, please, we just want to play baseball. And [leave] the guy alone, please. That's it, that's what I want to say," Perdomo said.
Full video below (WARNING: Explicit language):
Romero later reported in a post on X/Twitter that Perdomo was respectful to all media in attendance at the time, and even apologized for interrupting Lovullo's postgame interview. The affable shortstop coming to a teammate's defense is nothing new.
Perdomo is known as an excellent teammate. It comes as little surprise that someone as vocal as he would defend Marte.
There is also clearly at least some level of truth to the reports that have been surfacing about Marte. A recent article by insider Bob Nightengale states that the D-backs will listen to trade offers on the star second baseman this offseason.
Regardless of which teammates or members of the D-backs' organization may have been frustrated with Marte's actions, his shortstop and infield partner certainly has his back, as does his manager.
"I will say that Ketel Marte has a massive heart. He is extremely emotional. He loves to play. He wants to be in the middle of everything with his teammates every single day," Lovullo said to Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo on Friday.