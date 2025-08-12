Diamondbacks Seek Rebound From Gut-Punch Loss
The Arizona Diamondbacks suffered a formulaic (yet still heart-wrenching) extra-inning loss to the Texas Rangers on Monday night.
On Tuesday, they'll look to even the series. Arizona has fallen to 57-62, while the Rangers improved to 61-59.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Texas Rangers Pitching Matchup
RHP Anthony DeSclafani (4.20 ERA) vs RHP Jack Leiter (4.05 ERA)
Arizona will look to right-hander Anthony DeSclafani. DeSclafani rebounded in a major way his last time out, holding down the San Diego Padres for 4.1 scoreless frames.
DeSclafani has now had one poor and one solid start since entering the D-backs' rotation full time in wake of Merrill Kelly's departure.
DeScalfani began his D-backs tenure in long relief, and is still working up his pitch counts. Efficiency will be of the utmost importance with a somewhat tired bullpen behind him. Quick, early outs will be the way, if possible.
Jack Leiter, meanwhile, has had mixed results in the 2025 season. While he's had some excellent outings, he's been held to short starts himself for the most part.
He's struggled to find the zone frequently, and has been very homer-susceptible.
Leiter relies mainly on a high-90s four-seam and sinker combo, as well as a hard breaking slider. He also has a 90 MPH changeup and an occasional curve.
He's kept most of his arsenal below a .400 opposing slug. The curve is the weakest offering, but also the least-used. His fastball has been tough, with a .195 average against it.
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Lineups
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Bullpen
The Diamondbacks got a shorter start from Ryne Nelson on Monday and had to turn to Kyle Backhus, Juan Burgos, Andrew Hoffmann and Andrew Saalfrank.
That leaves the D-backs' bullpen somewhat taxed, after Jalen Beeks and John Curtiss each threw 20-plus pitches in Sunday's win.
Even after a bullpen-shuffling move, manager Torey Lovullo's options will likely be limited. Expect Juan Morillo, who was called up Monday, to get into Tuesday's game at some point.
The Rangers are also a bit drained, using five relievers Monday.
Hoby Milner and Phil Maton both threw back-to-back and may be down, but none of Texas' bullpen arms threw more than 16 pitches, offering a modicum of flexibility in the event of a short start by Leiter.
Closer Robert Garcia is rested, throwing nine pitches Saturday and not working Sunday or Monday.