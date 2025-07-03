Diamondbacks Reportedly Sign Former A's Outfielder
The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed former Athletics' outfielder Seth Brown, according to a report by MLB Trade Rumors' Anthony Franco.
At the time of this news, it is unclear whether this is a major or minor league deal, though it seems likely to be a minor league depth move for the D-backs.
Arizona Diamondbacks Sign Athletics' Seth Brown
Brown, 32, was the longest-tenured member of the Athletics' organization prior to his recent release. He was cut free on June 25, after being designated for assignment on May 23 and later outrighted to the Athletics' Triple-A affiliate Las Vegas Aviators.
The left-handed batter had been in the midst of a tough season in the majors, slashing just .185/.303/.262 with one home run for the Sacramento-bound club.
For his career, he carries a .226/.292/.419 batting line, good for a .712 OPS.
Brown only played in nine Triple-A games this season, but took advantage of the offense-heavy Pacific Coast League environment. In 43 plate appearances, he was hitting an even .500 and slugging 1.071 with three doubles and seven homers.
Brown has primarily played in the outfield, and is listed as a natural left fielder. He's also spent time in right and center, but has also spent a good chunk of innings at first base.
The Diamondbacks had a player just like that on their Triple-A roster until recently, as veteran Trey Mancini opted out of his contract on July 1, likely to pursue other major league opportunities.
Mancini had been an exceptionally hot hitter for the Aces, slashing .308/.373/.522 with 16 homers over the course of 74 Triple-A games. He departs Reno as the leader in nearly every volume stat this season.
So while there has been no report revealing whether the D-backs see Brown as a major or minor league option, it seems like a logical conclusion that Brown will slot into the role Mancini is leaving behind.
Arizona doesn't exactly have much need for left-hand outfielders, nor do they have much of an opening at first base, with Josh Naylor making his return to the lineup on July 2.
The Diamondbacks continue to tread water in the wake of a slew of injuries. They've already had to dip into their minor league depth considerably, so it's not out of the question that a minor league deal could see a path to the majors if Brown sustains his hot-hitting ways.