Hot-Hitting Diamondbacks Minor-Leaguer Opts Out of Contract
Arizona Diamondbacks minor league infielder Trey Mancini has opted out of his contract, according to a report by KOLO 8 Reno's Kurt Schroeder. Per the Reno Aces' transaction log, Mancini was formally released Tuesday.
Mancini signed a minor league deal with Arizona this offseason, looking to find his way back to the majors. He has not seen major league action since 2023. In 2019, he hit to a .291/.364/.535 slash with 35 homers as a member of the Orioles.
But Mancini would be diagnosed with colon cancer in 2020, and endured a tough journey back to MLB. He opened up to Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers about that journey in Spring Training on the five-year anniversary of his surgery.
Mancini put forward an excellent performance in to begin 2025 Spring Training. He hit .440 over 27 plate appearances, but did not crack the Opening Day roster, likely due to positional limitations.
Mancini primarily played first base with Reno, a position that has not offered much of a major league path with Arizona.
The veteran hit at an impressive clip for the Aces, however. He put forward a .308/.373/.522 slash and an .895 OPS in Triple-A. He led Reno in runs (62), hits (92) and homers (16).
Former Ace and current Diamondbacks infielder Blaze Alexander had nothing but positives to say about his old teammate.
"That's unfortunate. He meant a lot to a lot of the guys down there. Just look up to that guy, seven, eight years in the big leagues. Just to go to work every day with that guy, same guy every day. Willing to help, willing to talk to everyone," Alexander said.
"I'm fortunate enough to play with him for the two months I did, but definitely unfortunate to some of the guys down there."
Mancini is now free to explore other options. It's possible he's had contact with another club about a big-league opportunity. Alexander said Mancini is deserving of another chance in the majors.
"Trey means a lot to everyone. I enjoyed getting to know him during spring training and all. And a lot of people were pulling for him to get an opportunity," said Alexander. "I hope he gets a shot, because he was doing really well."
Mancini is not the only veteran infielder to opt out of their deal with the Aces. Earlier Tuesday, utilityman Nicky Lopez took his exit from the organization.