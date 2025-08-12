Diamondbacks Sign Former Cubs Infielder
The Arizona Diamondbacks are adding to their organizational infield depth. On Tuesday, according to their transaction log, Arizona signed former Cubs and Marlins first baseman Matt Mervis to a minor league contract.
Mervis will report to Triple-A Reno. In addition, the team sent infielder Ildemaro Vargas and first baseman Pavin Smith to Reno to begin their rehab assignment.
Arizona Diamondbacks Sign Matt Mervis to Minor League Deal
Mervis, 27, has struggled to find his footing in the major leagues. He spent his first two MLB seasons with the Chicago Cubs in 2023 and 2024, then saw somewhat of an increased opportunity with the Miami Marlins in 2025.
Though the left-handed hitter has yet to play more than 42 games in a major league season, his results simply haven't been there. He's hit .175 or lower in all three of those seasons.
Miami traded for Mervis in the offseason. He began 2025 on a hot streak, hitting .275/.333/.725 through April 16.
Ironically, his hot streak began to wind down after a solo homer against the Diamondbacks in that very April 16 game. His numbers steadily declined from there, and a 5-for-45 month of May led to his eventual DFA.
Mervis cleared waivers and spent the next several months with Miami's Triple-A affiliate, hitting .250/.310/.614 with a .924 OPS and 13 homers with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. He was eventually released on August 4.
The Diamondbacks just parted with one of their first base depth options, as veteran 1B/OF Seth Brown was released on Sunday.
Mervis does have some power upside, but just hasn't been able to deliver results beyond the minor league level.
He likely won't be much of a major league option this season, with Smith nearing a return and newcomer Tyler Locklear getting most, if not all, of the primary reps at first base.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Injured Infielders Begin Rehab Assignment
Both Smith (oblique) and Vargas (foot fracture) have been sidelined for some time. They'll look to get into some live game action as they get closer to a return.
On Sunday, manager Torey Lovullo said they, alongside Gold Glove catcher Gabriel Moreno, would begin their rehab on Tuesday.
As of this writing, however, Moreno (index finger fracture) was not included in the rehab transactions, and was seen at Salt River Fields taking live swings in a Bridge League game.
Lovullo said the trio would likely each return to the D-backs near the same time. The manager clarified they likely would not join the team on the road, but could be activated for the upcoming homestand.