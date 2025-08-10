Diamondbacks Release Veteran Outfielder
According to the transaction log on his MLB player page, Arizona Diamondbacks' minor league outfielder and first baseman Seth Brown was released by the organization on Sunday.
Brown, the 33-year-old veteran of seven MLB seasons, had been tearing up the Pacific Coast League in Triple-A Reno for the D-backs, but it appears that his time with the organization has come to an end.
The left-handed batter had previously triggered an upward mobility clause in his minor league deal, forcing Arizona to notify the other 29 clubs that Brown was available to add to their 40-man roster. No such opportunity arose.
Brown spent all of his major league career with the then-Oakland Athletics. He struggled to the tune of a dismal .185/.303/.262 slash with the Athletics in 38 games to begin 2025.
That led to his release from the Athletics' organization. The Diamondbacks took a chance on Brown, signing him to a minor league contract on July 4, but Brown never came close to making an appearance with the major league club.
He had hit .500 in limited playing time with the Las Vegas Aviators — the Athletics' Triple-A affiliate. Once coming over to the Reno Aces, he continued to mash the ball at a high rate.
Playing in an everyday role, Brown posted an excellent .291/.381/.544 slash, good for a .925 OPS. He clubbed six homers, six doubles and a triple for the Aces.
On Friday, Brown had a spectacular night, hitting a pair of home runs off Mariners' rehabbing major league starter Bryce Miller.
Granted, the Pacific Coast League offers nothing but opportunity for hitters. The most offense-friendly environment in baseball frequently inflates offensive numbers to ridiculous heights.
Despite those numbers, there wasn't much opportunity for Brown at the major league level, especially considering his recent struggles in MLB.
Brown split time between first base and the outfield for Reno. The Diamondbacks' outfield is jam-packed, and recent acquisition Tyler Locklear has been getting the entirety of the reps at first base.
With the recent news that first baseman and DH Pavin Smith will begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday, Arizona's first base situation will be set.
The Diamondbacks continue to get healthier, and their major league club is trending in a younger direction, as the team looks to get back to their chaotic ways.