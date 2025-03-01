Diamondbacks Sign Former First-Round Pick to MiLB Deal
The Arizona Diamondbacks have continued to address their bullpen on the open market. An under the radar move has come in the form of Casey Kelly, the former Red Sox first round pick.
Kelly, now a veteran journeyman, has struggled to find a consistent home. With a career ERA of 5.44 over 91 IP, the 35-year-old will help likely fill in the D-backs' Triple-A bullpen.
After beginning his major league career in minor roles with the Padres, Braves and Giants, Kelly then spent six seasons pitching overseas in the Korea Baseball Organization as a starter, pitching well over 150 innings each season from 2019-2023 with generally high levels of success.
In that five-year stretch, he pitched to a sub-4.00 ERA every year, including a 2.55 and 2.54 figure in 2019 and 2022. However he struggled to a 4.51 ERA in 2024 before coming back over to MLB.
In 2024 the right-hander pitched in just two games for the Reds, allowing three runs in five innings. He works a 5 pitch mix, primarily relying on a 90 mph four-seam, paired with a slider and changeup. Beyond that he also features a sinker and changeup from a 52 degree over-the-top arm angle.
The bullpen has been a sore spot for the Diamondbacks over the past few seasons and general manager Mike Hazen has put in work to create strong depth for the relief core. Kelly will supplement that group in Reno where he will make his case for a major league spot.
