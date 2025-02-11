Diamondbacks Bring Back Veteran Reliever on Minor League Deal
The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to bring back veteran reliever Scott McGough on a minor-league deal. The right-hander spent the last two seasons with the D-backs and will now play for the Reno Aces in an effort to make it back to the majors.
After a successful run in Japan with the Yakult Swallows as a closer, McGough made his way stateside with Arizona. Since his return to MLB his results have been a mixed bag. 2023 was certainly his strongest campaign to this point, with a 4.73 ERA in 70 innings.
This run included a stretch between May 2nd and June 25th of absolute dominance. During that period he served at times as the Diamondbacks' closer, albeit as part of a committee. McGough held down a strong 1.65 ERA over 27.1 innings pitched. In that time he struck out 35, showing just how effective he could be at his peak.
A lot of this success was based on the effectiveness of his splitter. This pitch has been behind most of McGough's dominant stretches, and when he struggles to control it, his performance follows.
Over time the right hander lost his step and fell into struggles, pitching to a 7.63 ERA from June 25th onwards. This continued into 2024, where he spent much of his time in Triple A with the Aces. When he was in the majors though, his poor performance continued, throwing to a 7.44 ERA over 32.2 innings.
With Reno once again McGough will work as experienced reliever deth. Throughout the season many arms are used, and a right hander with past experience as a dominant force is a useful asset to have in your farm system.
The Diamondbacks also made another minor league acquisition on Tuesday, signing right-handed reliever and former division rival John Curtiss to a MiLB contract. The veteran right-hander has bounced between teams since his debut in 2017 but has found some success in the past.
In 2024 Curtiss was dominant in the PCL with the Rockies organization, pitching to a 3.96 ERA in 50 innings. He will provide Arizona with more necessary depth that will help the club make it through a full 162 games.
With spring training already at the doorstep the D-backs' roster is starting to take shape. Make sure to stay locked in to all things Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI as we keep you up to date on news, and deliver in depth analysis.