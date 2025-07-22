Inside The Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Sign Massive Group of Draft Picks

The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed the vast majority of their 2025 draft class.

Jack Sommers

Arizona Diamondbacks Executive Vice President and General Manager Mike Hazen and Senior Vice President & Assistant General Manager Amiel Sawdaye (right) during spring training practice at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Phoenix on Feb. 13, 2025.
Arizona Diamondbacks Executive Vice President and General Manager Mike Hazen and Senior Vice President & Assistant General Manager Amiel Sawdaye (right) during spring training practice at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Phoenix on Feb. 13, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Arizona Diamondbacks chose 20 players in the MLB Amateur draft, 17 of whom have signed contracts with the team according to a press release.

The D-backs total signing bonus pool was $10,917,800. By our unofficial calculations, the team spent 10,830,626, or roughly $87,000 under their pool allotment.

A more detailed explanation of how the bonus draft pool works and the penalties for exceeding it can be found at the link below.

The D-backs drafted five high school players and 15 from the college ranks. Of the five high schoolers, two signed and three did not.

First round, 18th overall pick Kayson Cunningham out of Lady Bird Johnson H.S. in Texas signed for slot value $4,581,900.

Fourth-rounder Dean Livingston, from Hebron Christian Academy in Georgia, signed for $1,000,000, which was $388,700 over slot.

It should be noted that it's very common for late round high school draft picks not to sign, choosing to go to college instead. The slot amount for rounds 11-20 is only $150,000 per pick, and any amount over that deducts from the overall bonus pool.

The signing deadline is July 28, but since the team released their signing announcements it's likely they will not be able to sign the remaining three high schoolers. Those players are Blake Fields, 14th round, Jacob Parker, 19th round and Ethin Bingaman, 20th round.

'All 15 of the D-backs college draft picks signed, most either under or at slot value. The exception was 11th round pick Luke Dotson, who received a $500,000 bonus versus a $150,000 slot value.

For a full list of all Diamondbacks draft picks, with related articles summarizing those players, contained inside, be sure to check out the following link as well.

Below is the full table of signings. You can also view original Google Document Link

Diamondbacks 2025 Draft Pool Signing Tracker
Diamondbacks 2025 Draft Pool Signing Tracker / Jack Sommers

Jack Sommers
