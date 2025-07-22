Diamondbacks Sign Massive Group of Draft Picks
The Arizona Diamondbacks chose 20 players in the MLB Amateur draft, 17 of whom have signed contracts with the team according to a press release.
The D-backs total signing bonus pool was $10,917,800. By our unofficial calculations, the team spent 10,830,626, or roughly $87,000 under their pool allotment.
A more detailed explanation of how the bonus draft pool works and the penalties for exceeding it can be found at the link below.
Related Content: What Picks and How Much Do Diamondbacks Have to Spend in MLB Draft?
The D-backs drafted five high school players and 15 from the college ranks. Of the five high schoolers, two signed and three did not.
First round, 18th overall pick Kayson Cunningham out of Lady Bird Johnson H.S. in Texas signed for slot value $4,581,900.
Fourth-rounder Dean Livingston, from Hebron Christian Academy in Georgia, signed for $1,000,000, which was $388,700 over slot.
It should be noted that it's very common for late round high school draft picks not to sign, choosing to go to college instead. The slot amount for rounds 11-20 is only $150,000 per pick, and any amount over that deducts from the overall bonus pool.
The signing deadline is July 28, but since the team released their signing announcements it's likely they will not be able to sign the remaining three high schoolers. Those players are Blake Fields, 14th round, Jacob Parker, 19th round and Ethin Bingaman, 20th round.
'All 15 of the D-backs college draft picks signed, most either under or at slot value. The exception was 11th round pick Luke Dotson, who received a $500,000 bonus versus a $150,000 slot value.
For a full list of all Diamondbacks draft picks, with related articles summarizing those players, contained inside, be sure to check out the following link as well.
Related Draft Content: 2025 MLB Draft: Tracking Every Diamondbacks Pick
Below is the full table of signings. You can also view original Google Document Link