Diamondbacks' Slugger Reaches Huge Career Milestone
On Friday, Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez etched his name into the history books, crushing career home run No. 300 against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, doing so in a two-homer game.
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez Reaches 300 Career Homers
Suárez, a 33-year-old veteran of 12 major league seasons, joins the long list of 300-homer players in MLB history. He's been leading the charge for the D-backs this season, slugging .546 on the year. He also recorded the first four-homer game since 2017, and the 19th all time back on April 26.
Suárez's first homer of the night came in the fifth inning. Starter Zac Gallen had just surrendered a five-run lead, sticking the D-backs with a 7-6 deficit. Suárez clubbed a curveball down in the zone 405 feet to left center field — perhaps helped along a bit by the thin Colorado air.
Then, just one inning later, Suárez struck again. A slider that hung in the zone was sent 389 feet over the left-field wall.
With the milestone homer, Suárez reaches 24 homers on the season, leaving teammate Corbin Carroll in the dust at 20 and moving into fourth place on the 2025 season behind only Cal Raleigh, Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge — elite company to join.
He's the 12th currently active MLB player to reach the mark, and the third to do so in a Diamondbacks uniform, joining Luis Gonzalez and Matt Williams.
Suárez came over to the D-backs in a trade prior to the 2024 season, with the intent of solidifying the third base position and adding slug. The veteran has done exactly that, infecting the clubhouse with his good vibes and bringing plenty of pop to MLB's fourth-best offense.
Though his career in Arizona got off to a dismal start, he's been the driving force of said offense since the middle of 2024, reaching 30 homers and 101 RBI despite the slow start. He's on pace to reach 50 homers this season, a feat he's come close to accomplishing with 49 in 2019 with the Cincinnati Reds.