Diamondbacks Star Named to All-Breakout Team
Arizona Diamondbacks franchise shortstop Geraldo Perdomo has had a season very few might have predicted — in the best possible way.
While generally considered a plus player with a high ceiling, Perdomo's 2025 has been well above expectations. He's been, arguably, the most valuable player on the field for Arizona, and one of the most valuable players in baseball, even nationally.
Perdomo's heroics have earned him a nod on Bleacher Report's MLB All-Breakout team.
"Geraldo Perdomo was an All-Star in 2023, so his standout production has not exactly come out of nowhere, but how many people were predicting him to be the NL WAR leader among position players on Sept. 18?" wrote Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter.
"An elite .391 on-base percentage and more walks [92] than strikeouts [76] speak to his growth as a hitter, and he also has more home runs this season [19] than he did over the first 401 games of his career."
Perdomo is also rapidly approaching the 100-RBI mark, all while continuing to play his game — one of discipline and patience. A solid glove at a premium infield position is the icing on the cake of Arizona's elite young switch-hitter.
The D-backs are simply a much better team with Perdomo delivering such impressive results. Manager Torey Lovullo has praised his shortstop many times, even going as far as to say he should be receiving MVP votes.
"He leads the National League in WAR in some publications," Lovullo said. "That absolutely should give him some [MVP] consideration for sure. I know it's weighted differently because I get to watch him work every day, but I know the league is taking notice of him."
Obviously, Perdomo isn't going to overtake Shohei Ohtani, but it would not be at all a surprise to see his 6.8 Baseball-Reference WAR at least earn him some MVP votes.
But it's not just Arizona anymore. The baseball world is taking notice of one of the most underrated young players in the sport.
"Some of the other staff members, some of their managers, a lot of them ask me about Perdomo often. And what you see is what you get. And when you get a little bit deeper, it gets even better," Lovullo said.
Not only has Perdomo been a positive presence in the lineup and on the field, he's also a leader, and the player Lovullo turns to most often.
As Arizona fights for an improbable playoff berth, it's difficult to imagine where the team would be at this stage of the season if not for the efforts of their rising star.