Insider Makes Bold Geraldo Perdomo Prediction

Fans of the Arizona Diamondbacks need no reminder of just how good Geraldo Perdomo can be. His breakout 2025 season made it into the franchise history books, and for good reason.

But Perdomo may have yet to reach his full ceiling. In fact, ESPN insider Jeff Passan has an extremely lofty idea of what Perdomo may be able to do in the coming year.

Passan wrote that it "wouldn't surprise" him if Perdomo were to become a top-three shortstop in all of baseball in the 2026 season.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo Could Become Top 3 Shortstop

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 16, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Bobby Witt Jr. is by himself at the top of the list. There are plenty of candidates for the next two spots, and while an argument can be made that Perdomo is already there after his seven-win 2025, Gunnar Henderson, Corey Seager, Trea Turner, Francisco Lindor, Mookie Betts, Elly De La Cruz, Jeremy Pena, Willy Adames and Zach Netomight have something to say about that," Passan writes.

"Either way, Perdomo's skill set -- more walks than strikeouts, power, speed, glove -- puts him in a position to lock up the spot in 2026."

It may be difficult to believe Perdomo could find a way to outperform a seven-WAR season, but his success did not have the traditional telltale signs of being an outlier.

Some regression is a very distinct possibility after a .290/.389/.462 campaign with 20 homers, but those numbers also do provide room for an even higher gear. Perdomo's defense, meanwhile, was not up to his standards in 2025 — by the 26-year-old's own assessment, no less.

If Perdomo's offensive numbers remain in at least a similar tier, joined by a return to his previous defensive prowess, and the D-backs' franchise shortstop could very well supplant some of the biggest names in baseball on a national scale.

Regardless of where Perdomo may land on arbitrary lists at the national or regional level, the fact is he is one of the most impactful members of Arizona's lineup. Not only is he an impact bat, but he provides an energy and maturity to the D-backs' clubhouse.

Perdomo has been away from major league camp for much of spring training, representing Team Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic alongside teammates Ketel Marte and Carlos Santana.

He hit .357/.400/.357 in very limited Cactus League action, and has just two hit in the WBC, albeit alongside five walks. Of course, spring stats do not tend to be an accurate depiction of how a player's regular season will go.