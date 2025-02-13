Diamondbacks Star Rated Top 18 Player by MLB Network
MLB Network is announcing their top 100 players, and their countdown is down to the top 11-20 portion. Among that group is the Diamondbacks' best player, and recent MVP finalist Ketel Marte.
Coming in at number 18, Marte has made a massive statement, and officially certified himself as the best second baseman in the league by a landslide.
Marte was originally acquired by the Diamondbacks in a trade with the Seattle Mariners back in 2016, marking Mike Hazen's first signature transaction as D-backs GM. This move turned out to be a slam dunk, and one of the best in team history as the switch hitting slugger has gone on to become a franchise icon, and is still mashing nearly a decade later.
Last season was easily his best, finishing top 3 in MVP voting after an incredible season. His offense broke out again, with numbers surpassing even his previous highs in 2019. Similarily to that season he would also become an All-Star, this time for the second time in his career, starting at second base for the National League.
His 155 OPS+ and 36 home runs made him a danger for any arm on the mound, but he particularily crushed left handers. He led all players with 18 longballs against southpaws, matching his total from the right-hand side in nearly 160 fewer plate appearances.
This didn't make him a weak hitter against righties by any means, who he still put up an incredible .841 OPS against. As a left handed batter he also took a fr more patient approach, walking 49 times in 311 at bats.
The other parts of his game were also equally impressive. Marte's defensive skill at second base nearly netted him a Gold Glove, with 6 Fielding Run Value and 93rd percentile infield range. While his sprint speed wasn't elite, ranking in only the 43rd percentile, he still managed to come in the 74th percentile of all players in baserunning value.
Thanks to an incredibly team friendly extension, Marte is still under control through at least 2027, which would be his age 33 season. The D-backs also hold a club option for 2028 for only $13 million dollars, which at this rate will be an easy choice for the front office.
Entering his ninth season in Arizona Ketel Marte has become a veteran presence for younger players to look up to, but also a superstar, and postseason hero around the league. He is primed for another strong season in a Diamondbacks uniform, and will team up with the rest of his teammates to form one of the most fearsome lineups in baseball.