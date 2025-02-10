Everything You Need to Know About Arizona Diamondbacks Spring Training
The Arizona Diamondbacks begin spring training in just two days in preparation for the 28th season in franchise history. While many players have already been at Salt River Fields for weeks, the official day for pitchers and catchers to report is Wednesday, February 12.
Free Workouts for Fans
As is tradition, the Diamondbacks welcome fans to Salt River Fields to watch workouts. It's a great opportunity to walk amongst the backfields and watch the players go through batting practice, infield practice and drills up front, from right behind the backstop. Workouts are open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cactus League Schedule
The Cactus League schedule begins on February 21 at Salt River Fields against the Colorado Rockies, who they share the spring training facility with. The D-backs will be the home team for that first game.
Related Content: Diamondbacks MLB and Minor League Affiliates Schedule and Ticket Info
Spring Roster
The Diamondbacks will bring at least 59 players to camp, including 40 players from the 40-man roster and 19 non-roster invitees. That includes new additions Corbin Burnes and first baseman Josh Naylor, as well as returning free agent outfielder Randal Grichuk.
Key departures via free agency included first baseman Christian Walker (Astros) and designated hitter Joc Pederson (Rangers), along with infielders Kevin Newman (Angels) and Josh Bell (Nationals).
Related Content: Diamondbacks Announce Spring Training Non-Roster Invitees
Position Battles
Fifth Starter: The Diamondbacks enter camp with three question marks in three areas. First and foremost, they have seven starting pitchers for just five rotation spots. Burnes, Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, and Eduardo Rodriguez are assured of the one through four spots in the rotation.
Brandon Pfaadt is ahead on the depth chart for the fifth spot in the rotation, but veteran Jordan Montgomery is back to compete and young right-hander Ryne Nelson is in the mix as well.
It's been speculated all off-season that Montgomery would be traded, but the team appears willing to open camp with him as a candidate for a rotation spot.
Closer: There is uncertainty about the closer's role heading into 2025. General Manager Mike Hazen indicated numerous times throughout the offseason that he wanted to add a high-leverage, late-inning reliever, preferably one with closing experience.
But as of this writing, no such pitcher has been added, via either trade or free agency.
If Hazen is unable to strike a late deal to fill the role, internal candidates incude lefty A.J. Puk and hard throwing right-hander Justin Martinez. The team would much prefer to have them in setup and situational roles however, so don't rule out a late move to bring in a closer.
Backup Utility Infielder: With the departure of Kevin Newman, the team needs to fill the primary utility player role. It must be someone who is shortstop capable, but can also play multiple positions on the infield. Mike Hazen also said that the ability to play some outfield would be an advantage as well.
Candidates include non-roster invitee Garrett Hampson, Blaze Alexander, and Grae Kessinger, who was acquired in a trade from the Houston Astros. Top shortstop prospect Jordan Lawlar is likely to start the year in Triple-A Reno to continue getting reps and make up for lost time due to injury.
Related Content: Who Will Win the Utility Infield Role for the D-backs?
Be sure to follow us here and bookmark Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. We will continue to bring you all things Diamondbacks, all the time.