2 Diamondbacks Stars Named MVP Candidates
The Arizona Diamondbacks are not lacking for position player talent. In fact, they may have more than one legitimate MVP candidate in their lineup.
The rise of Geraldo Perdomo to an elite level has been one of the biggest positives of a disappointing 2025 season.
Perdomo should, and could very well receive some amount of MVP votes, barring a extreme slump to close out the regular season.
For a full in-depth breakdown of Perdomo's MVP case, check out this article by Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers.
Perhaps somewhat quietly, however, star outfielder Corbin Carroll has returned to his 2023 Rookie of the Year ways, and then some, setting career-highs and slugging at an even more impressive rate.
Carroll may end up getting some MVP love if he continues his pace, as well.
A recent article by Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly broke down the top 10 MVP candidates from the American and National League, and both Perdomo and Carroll were listed.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo Named MVP Candidates
Perdomo was ranked No. 8 on Kelly's list.
"The most under-the-radar excellent season in 2025 probably belongs to Geraldo Perdomo," Kelly wrote.
"Perdomo entered the season as a career .235 hitter with a .657 OPS. In 2025, he's hitting .291 with an .844 OPS. Not only has the increase in batting average helped to boost his offensive value, but after drawing a modest 36 walks a year ago, Perdomo has walked 81 times this season. He also leads all of baseball with 10 sacrifice flies, so he's been a good situational hitter.
"At the time of publication, the only NL players FanGraphs says have produced higher WAR totals in 2025 are Shohei Ohtani and Trea Turner. It's been a breakout season for the 25-year-old, who has looked the part of a star for the Snakes."
Diamondbacks fans need no reminder of how valuable the 25-year-old franchise shortstop has been. He's seen an unprecedented power surge, surpassing his previous career total with 15 homers, but he hasn't sacrificed his on-base percentage (.391) or batting average (.290).
He's also continued to play a high caliber of defense at a premium infield position. And he's been doing all of this with a significant bone bruise in his hand.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll Named MVP Candidate
Carroll was ranked one spot above Perdomo, coming in at No. 7 on Kelly's list.
"After winning NL Rookie of the Year and finishing fifth in MVP voting in 2023, Corbin Carroll had something of a sophomore slump during the first half of the 2024 season. No such slump has taken place in Carroll's third season," Kelly continued.
"The lightning-fast outfielder leads baseball with 16 triples, has an .886 OPS and has a 5.2 WAR that FanGraphs says is the fifth-best mark among non-pitchers in the NL.
"It's been a very disappointing season for the Diamondbacks as a team, but the face of their franchise has re-emerged as a superstar."
Carroll hasn't been just a speed threat this season, though that has helped him record his franchise-record 16 triples this season.
The 25-year-old star is hitting the ball hard. Very hard.
While he isn't so much hitting for average, and is striking out notably more, he's also slugging .545 — nearly 40 points higher than his previous career-best. He's set a career high in homers (27) with a month still left in the season.
Oh, and he's done this while also going through an injury — a chip fracture in his wrist from which he returned after just 15 days back in early July.
The Diamondbacks' pitching staff — both injuries to and underperformance by — has held them back this season. But they've gotten MVP-level contributions by some of their young stars, and those stars are getting some recognition.
Granted, no one is taking down Shohei Ohtani for the eventual crown, but Arizona's young core is in good shape, to say the least.