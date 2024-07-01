Diamondbacks Superstar Ketel Marte is Showered with Praise from Teammates
Arizona Diamondbacks superstar Ketel Marte is having an MVP-caliber season and was the leading vote-getter at second base in phase 1 of the voting for the 2024 MLB All Star Game. Phase 2 has been underway since Sunday morning. Fans can vote once a day through Wednesday morning using a unique email address.
Here at Inside the Diamondbacks we've written several articles highlighting Marte's case from a statistical standpoint. Today however, we thought it would be fun to present the viewpoints of some of the people that know him best. His teammates.
Christian Walker has played with and shared a clubhouse with Marte longer than anyone on the team. His locker is five feet away and of course they play on the same side of the infield.
No player on the team has had a better view of Marte on and off the field over the last eight seasons, going all the way back to 2017 when they were both playing in Triple-A Reno.
"He's earned every bit of it, every ounce of success. You take a guy with an awesome and impressive tool box to begin with, and you watch him work hard and polish those skills and develop those skills. It breeds confidence in himself, it shows the young guys how to go about their day."
"Being more vocal, being more of a leader, the whole thing top to bottom. His presence on the field is huge. But even behind the scenes it's a good energy, he doesn't take things too seriously. It's a lot of fun. I'm happy to have him as a teammate."
Slade Cecconi hasn't been with the team nearly as long, but the pitcher is in awe of the tools that Marte brings to the table.
"He's really special. I've been here for parts of [two seasons] now, and just watching him play the game is different. Defensively, offensively, hitting from both sides of the plate. He's got power, he's got speed. He's got a cannon for an arm from deep at second base when he has to go up the middle. There's no part of his game that he doesn't excel at."
"He's a man on a mission this year. I know that playoff run was the best you'll ever see him play probably. All time playoff hit streak, making plays on defense, carrying that energy and that quality of play into this year has been incredible to watch."
Geraldo Perdomo has been Marte's double play partner since 2022. The young shortstop made an All-Star team of his own last year and credits Marte for his mentorship.
"He deserves it. He's one of the best in this business. People don't talk about his health, but he's one of the best in fine-tuning his body. I'm so blessed to have him play along side me. He's one of my mentors here. It's very important for me. He helps get the best out of me with his presence."
"Sometimes he doesn't say anything to me, he just tells me to trust in myself the most, because he knows what type of player I am and knows what I can do. I think he trusts me. His presence there is so nice. We have really good vibes, and great energy, and I think that's very important for us."
Speaking of good vibes, Eugenio Suarez doesn't mince words when evaluating what he's seen from Marte in half a season with the club.
"Ketel Marte is the best player in the world right now. That's what I feel, for real. I love watching him play. He's awesome, he deserves everything good for him. He's been great, he's been a good leader, in and out of the field. It's very nice to play with him, it's really fun."
Kevin Ginkel has been a teammate of Marte's since 2019. He appreciates the consistency and the work to stay healthy and stay on the field.
"He's been unbelievably consistent over the last few years. He's healthy too. I think that's another thing that goes into that I don't think a lot of people realize. When you play 162 games sometimes there's moments where your body isn't feeling it."
"I feel like day in day out he's taken care of himself, he's getting ready to go. We would not be here, even in this spot we're in if he wasn't here, so, he's been extremely valuable to this team, and we're going to continue to rely on him."
