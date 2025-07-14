Diamondbacks Take Third Straight Pitcher in MLB Draft
With the 123rd overall pick, the Arizona Diamondbacks selected Dean Livingston, a right-handed pitcher out of Hebron Christian Academy in Georgia.
After taking a shortstop with their first-round selection, the Diamondbacks have now taken three straight pitching prospects with each of their following picks at picks 29, 92 and 123.
Livingston, 18, is the first high school arm Arizona has selected in this year's draft.
But, similarly to the first two pitchers they drafted, he features a high-velocity fastball that is projectable enough to play up.
His fastball is 60-grade. He has a riding four-seam that can climb up to 96 MPH already, and at 6-foot-4, may eventually see it reach triple digits.
He tends to lean more on his two-seam fastball than the four-seam. The four-seam is a better swing-and-miss pitch, but both have been effective.
"The Georgia recruit generates velocity with arm speed and an athletic delivery that should lend itself to average control. He also offers some intriguing right-handed power and didn't crack the Hebron Christian HS (Dacula) rotation until this spring, so he could get considerably better as he gains more experience," MLB.com's scouting report reads.
He also has a solid, yet rarely-used changeup, but his slider and curve could use some honing from a command perspective. It may take some time, but Livingston still has yet to turn 19.
Livingston will join Patrick Forbes and Brian Curley as Arizona's newest hard-throwing right-handers. While he may look like a starter now, there's a chance all three prospects pan out as power relievers at the next level.
The Diamondbacks are clearly making an effort to bolster their minor league pitching depth, and are adding pieces who may contribute to the major league bullpen at a high level down the road.
