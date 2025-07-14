Diamondbacks Take Third Straight Pitcher in MLB Draft

Inside The Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks are going pitcher-heavy in the early rounds.

Jul 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announces the pick for the Athletics pick during the MLB Draft at The Coca-Cola Roxy. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
With the 123rd overall pick, the Arizona Diamondbacks selected Dean Livingston, a right-handed pitcher out of Hebron Christian Academy in Georgia.

After taking a shortstop with their first-round selection, the Diamondbacks have now taken three straight pitching prospects with each of their following picks at picks 29, 92 and 123.

Arizona Diamondbacks Draft Dean Livingston

Livingston, 18, is the first high school arm Arizona has selected in this year's draft.

But, similarly to the first two pitchers they drafted, he features a high-velocity fastball that is projectable enough to play up.

His fastball is 60-grade. He has a riding four-seam that can climb up to 96 MPH already, and at 6-foot-4, may eventually see it reach triple digits.

He tends to lean more on his two-seam fastball than the four-seam. The four-seam is a better swing-and-miss pitch, but both have been effective.

"The Georgia recruit generates velocity with arm speed and an athletic delivery that should lend itself to average control. He also offers some intriguing right-handed power and didn't crack the Hebron Christian HS (Dacula) rotation until this spring, so he could get considerably better as he gains more experience," MLB.com's scouting report reads.

He also has a solid, yet rarely-used changeup, but his slider and curve could use some honing from a command perspective. It may take some time, but Livingston still has yet to turn 19.

Livingston will join Patrick Forbes and Brian Curley as Arizona's newest hard-throwing right-handers. While he may look like a starter now, there's a chance all three prospects pan out as power relievers at the next level.

The Diamondbacks are clearly making an effort to bolster their minor league pitching depth, and are adding pieces who may contribute to the major league bullpen at a high level down the road.

Click here for live updates on the Diamondbacks' draft

Alex D'Agostino
ALEX D'AGOSTINO

Born and raised in the desert, Alex D'Agostino is a lifelong follower of Arizona sports. Alex writes for Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI and also Arizona Cardinals ON SI. He previously covered the Diamondbacks for FanSided's VenomStrikes. Follow Alex on Twitter @AlexDagAZ

