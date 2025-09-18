Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo Gives Strong Geraldo Perdomo Statement
Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo has had a breakout season and more in 2025. He's not only been one of the best players in Arizona, he's been one of the most valuable players in all of baseball.
Manager Torey Lovullo knows that just as much as any Diamondbacks fan. Perdomo's impact on the field through both his play and leadership has been impressive, to say the least.
Arizona Diamondbacks Torey Lovullo Had High Praise for Geraldo Perdomo
Lovullo has said positive things about Perdomo many times. One of his most consistent messages is to emphasize just how well Perdomo embodies the spirit of the organization. Lovullo once again expressed that sentiment.
"He's a prime example of what I want an Arizona Diamondback to be every single day," Lovullo said. "We're drawing a lot of energy from him. He's an inspiration to everybody, including the coaches."
"Just very productive at-bats and an anchor on this team. And we're building around him. There's one player that's leading the charge for us. It's definitely Gerry," Lovullo said.
With just how good Perdomo's numbers have been this season, it's easy to forget he's played most of the year battling injury — not severe, but still nagging.
Despite the pain and overall fatigue, he's continued to bring a high level of energy. Perdomo's sacrifice was not lost on Lovullo.
"I admire what he's put his body through this year. And he should be exhausted at the end of the game. That's the time of the year it is. And at the end of the night, you're leaving it all out there no matter what. So you should empty your tank and feel the way he feels," Lovullo said.
"He's done it on a real impressive performance level. There's been no let-up for him. It's been extremely consistent."
But it's not just the energy. He's continuing to produce results. Perdomo's hit to a .289/.391/.461 slash, a .852 OPS, and has 19 homers — all career-highs.
Lovullo said his shortstop deserves recognition around the league, including consideration for the NL MVP award.
"He leads the National League in WAR in some publications. ... that absolutely should give him some consideration for sure. I know it's weighted differently because I get to watch him work every day, but I know the league is taking notice of him."
"Some of the other staff members, some of their managers, a lot of them ask me about Perdomo often. And what you see is what you get. And when you get a little bit deeper, it gets even better," Lovullo said.