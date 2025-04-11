Diamondbacks Unveil Sensory Room for Autism Awareness Night
Friday night is Autism Awareness night at Chase Field as the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Milwaukee Brewers at 6:40 P.M.
In an effort to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment, the team has collaborated with Roman Empire agency and KultureCity to create a Sensory Room. according to a team release, "Fans with autism and sensory sensitivities will be treated to a sensory-friendly experience through interactive elements and toys, comfortable seating, soundproofing and trained staff to assist visitors."
“We are thrilled to give more fans the opportunity to experience the magic of attending a Diamondbacks baseball game with the launch of our Sensory Room in partnership with Roman Empire Agency,” said Derrick Hall, President, CEO & General Partner of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
“What makes the occasion even more special is that we get to open this new room during Autism Awareness Month and our own Autism Awareness Night, further emphasizing the importance of our commitment to being a safe, accommodating ballpark for everyone.”
Designed by Roman Empire Agency, which has been servicing consumers with developmental disabilities since 2010, and sensory experts at KultureCity, the sensory room is accessible to individuals of all abilities and ages.
The trained staff will ensure a positive experience with sensory tools and equipment including bubble walls, Yogibo bean bags, Nunoerin sparkle and tactile objects to help create a personalized and calming experience.
Located on the Diamond Level near section 220, guests can access the room with the help of any suite attendant.
