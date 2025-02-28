D-backs Utility Infield Hopeful Out with Oblique Strain
Arizona Diamondbacks utility infielder Blaze Alexander suffered a right oblique strain while taking swings in the cage on Wednesday. Imaging revealed a Grade 1 strain.
According to manager Torey Lovullo, it will be "weeks, not days" before Alexander is able to return to play. There will not be enough time for Alexander to get ready for Opening Day on March 27.
Alexander was in a spring camp competition for the backup shortstop and infield utility role behind Geraldo Perdomo. He won that job out of spring training in 2024 thanks to a .400 batting average and some highlight reel defensive plays.
Alexander started out hot in April, but started losing playing time due to some high profile defensive miscues. The batting numbers tumbled with the decrease in playing time. He ended up hitting .247/.321/.343, .664 OPS in 61 games, 185 PA.
Finishing out the year in Triple-A, Alexander hit .276/.353/.444 for the Reno Aces. He came into camp feeling great and reported that he had added on some weight with a new training program.
"I put about 15, 20 pounds on, you know, functional weight, nothing too blocky. I want to continue hitting the barrel, hit the ball real hard."
The remaining contenders for the primary utility spot are Jordan Lawlar, Grae Kessinger, and Garrett Hampson, with Ildemaro Vargas and Tim Tawa as a dark horse candidates.
Other Health Updates
Adrian Del Castillo is back behind the plate a few days earlier than Lovullo had originally projected. The catcher had been dealing with some elbow soreness and was relegated to DH at-bats prior to Friday.
Jordan Montgomery threw a bullpen session and was able to "stand on his fastball" a bit, per Lovullo. His next step will be to throw a live batting practice session off the mound.
Eduardo Rodríguez is healthy, and will pitch in Surprise against the Texas Rangers on Sunday.
Shelby Miller threw an impressive live batting practice session on Friday. Lovullo said that Miller used to just throw harder, harder, hardest, but now he's developed as a pitcher, and is better able to mix in his offspeed pitches and change speeds.
Miller got Jake McCarthy to strike out swinging, pulling the string on an impressive offspeed pitch.