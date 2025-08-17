D-backs Will Reportedly Listen to Trade Offers on Ketel Marte
A drama-inducing report surfaced Thursday, as The Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro wrote that the Arizona Diamondbacks have expressed frustration with All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte.
Piecoro reported that Marte's tendency to take days off has rubbed teammates the wrong way and has caused some unrest in Arizona's clubhouse.
That frustration was intensified after Marte took three games off, spending time in the Dominican Republic after the All-Star Break.
As information surrounding the situation begins to roll out, MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today added an extra layer to the equation in his latest article.
Per Nightengale's report, the Diamondbacks will listen to trade offers on Marte this offseason.
"The worst-kept secret in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization is out: They will listen to offers on All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte this winter, knowing that while Marte is extremely talented, he can be a diva in the clubhouse, agitating his teammates and coaching staff," Nightengale wrote.
"His detractors are still angry that he took a day off the final week of last season when they were fighting for their playoff lives. Though Marte's house in Arizona was robbed the night of the All-Star Game, he took a vacation after the break, leaving the D-backs seething."
Marte reportedly went straight from the All-Star game festivities to the Dominican Republic, rather than boarding the plane taking fellow All-Stars Corbin Carroll and Eugenio Suárez back to Arizona.
The team placed Marte on the Restricted List during that three-game period.
Manager Torey Lovullo told Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns and Gambo that he did not find out Marte would be unavailable for the first game out of the break until the day of.
According to Nightengale, the Diamondbacks spoke to Marte in a private meeting to express their frustration with the situation. No punishment was given, however, and he returned to play the next game.
While it doesn't seem likely the D-backs would trade the man who has been the driving force of their climb back into relevance, it's clear that they are unhappy with Marte's actions of late.
It may be difficult for Arizona to find a trade partner that would be willing to pay the necessary price. But if they do want to trade him, they'll have to get it done sooner than later.
"The D-backs won’t trade their three-time All-Star and NLCS MVP who has $92.5 million left on his contract after this season without getting fair value in return, but they’re also aware that he’ll become a 10-and-5 player early next season that gives him full no-trade rights," Nightengale wrote.
"Certainly, the phone lines will be open."
It's important to note that trading the All-Star second baseman is still an unlikely move. But it's not out of the realm of possibility.
It's hard to replace a star of that caliber. It's also not as if Marte isn't a beloved member of the Diamondbacks. But the frustration is clearly real inside the organization.