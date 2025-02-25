Diamondbacks will use Major League Bullpen vs Cubs
The Arizona Diamondbacks are fresh off their first Cactus League victory on Monday, defeating the Cleveland Guardians 4-3. On Tuesday, the D-backs will travel to Mesa to take on the Chicago Cubs.
The game will not be televised, nor broadcast by D-backs radio. Game time is at 1:05 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI's Jack Sommers will be on hand at Sloan park to report on the game.
Left-hander Joe Mantiply will take the mound as the game's official starting pitcher.
While the original starter was initially supposed to be fellow southpaw A.J. Puk, manager Torey Lovullo opted to go with Mantiply, due to his experience serving as an opener (to overall success) on multiple occasions in the regular season. Lovullo said the idea is to get Mantiply this look just in case it becomes necessary during the season.
After Mantiply, the D-backs will send a group of their top-end relievers to see their first action of the spring, including Puk, Kevin Ginkel and Justin Martinez.
Lefty Kyle Nelson will throw in his first game since undergoing Thoracic Outlet Surgery. Nelson feels fine, but is still knocking the rust off.
Lovullo had previously said that the club would slow play Nelson, along with righties Drey Jameson and Bryce Jarvis. Nelson will pitch Tuesday, and fans can expect the others to get into game action soon.
Right-hander Kendall Graveman threw a live BP on Monday. He said he felt good, but wished he had better four-seam command. Graveman expects to throw one or two more live BPs before getting into a game.
As for the lineups, the Diamondbacks will go with a Grichuk-Thomas-McCarthy left to right outfield alignment, with Corbin Carroll getting the day off after delivering his first home run of 2025 in Monday's game.
Josh Naylor will play first base, and Adrian Del Castillo continues to recover from elbow soreness while still getting into games as the DH.
Infielder Connor Kaiser will throw his name into the utility battle alongside Ildemaro Vargas. Kaiser was signed to a minor league contract early this offseason.
The Cubs will trot out a lineup riddled with major league hitters, including newly-acquired outfielder Kyle Tucker serving as the DH, and former Diamondback Carson Kelly at catcher.
Arizona will also have the option to turn to Kristian Robinson, Christian Pache, Tristin English, A.J. Vukovich, Trey Mancini, Grae Kessinger, Tim Tawa and Gino Groover, among other minor league position players.