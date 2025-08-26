D-backs' All-Star Makes Surprise Appearance in MVP Power Rankings
The Arizona Diamondbacks have a legitimate rising star in All-Star shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, and his efforts are beginning to collect recognition at the national level.
In MLB Network's latest National League "The Great Race" MVP power rankings, Perdomo came in 10th, cracking the National League's MVP watch list for the first time in his career.
Earlier this week, Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers made a compelling case for why Perdomo deserves to be in that conversation alongside some of baseball's most elite players.
You can check out that in-depth breakdown below:
Related Content: Why D-backs Geraldo Perdomo is NL MVP Candidate
Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo Enters MVP Conversation
Perdomo earned his first All-Star appearance in 2023 at just 23 years old. If not for a loaded shortstop class in the National League, he may have made it to the midsummer classic again in 2025.
This season, he's taken things a step further. He's hitting .290/.393/.449 on the year and has matched his previous career total in homers with 14 — all while continuing to play solid defense at a premium infield position.
He also set a D-backs franchise record for most RBI in a season by a shortstop with 84 (and counting), passing Gold Glover Nick Ahmed's 82-RBI 2019 season.
Perhaps most impressively, Perdomo's been doing all of this with a bone bruise in his hand — an injury that's been affecting him since well before the All-Star Break.
Related Content: How D-backs' Geraldo Perdomo Endured Injury to Set Franchise Record
"I talked to him, probably around the mid-50s, 60-RBI time," manager Torey Lovullo said.
"I said, 'Just keep being yourself, man. You're going to have a great year, and you're going to close in on some unbelievable milestones this year.'"
Of course, it's simply not realistic to see Perdomo wrest the MVP honors away from the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Kyle Schwarber or others atop MLB Network's power rankings, barring some kind of unprecedented surge.
But the fact that Perdomo, on a team that also contains All-Stars like Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll, is making enough waves both statistically and situationally to be talked about among MLB's elites is only a positive sign for both he and the D-backs.
Perdomo has grown into one of the most important contributing members of the D-backs. His play borders on elite, and he's served as Arizona's de facto captain — known as an excellent teammate and leader despite his young age.