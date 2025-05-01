Dodgers Claim Diamondbacks Pitcher Off Waivers
It didn't take long for former Diamondbacks reliever J.P. Feyereisen to find a new home. The Los Angeles Dodgers, one of Arizona's division rivals in the National League West, have claimed the right-hander off waivers, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. He was immediately optioned to the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City.
The Diamondbacks signed Feyereisen to a minor league deal in February with an invite to Spring Training. While he did not make the Opening Day roster, he pitched well with Triple-A Reno. There, he pitched to a 0.96 ERA and a 7/2 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 9.1 innings before getting called up to the roster on April 19th.
Feyereisen appeared in just two games with the Diamondbacks. The first was a scoreless inning in a 6-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs, the other was an extra-inning loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in which he allowed three runs in the 10th. Overall, he gave up three runs (two earned) in two innings, with two strikeouts and a home run allowed.
He was optioned to Triple-A after that game, although he didn't spend a lot of time there. With the need to add more bullpen arms, Feyereisen became a victim of the roster crunch and was designated for assignment on April 27th in favor of Scott McGough despite having an option remaining.
Like the Diamondbacks, the Dodgers are having issues with the health of their late-inning arms. Michael Kopech, Michael Grove, Blake Treinen, and Brusdar Graterol are all on the 60-day injured list, thinning out their bullpen depth on the 40-man roster. Adding Feyereisen, along with Ryan Loutos, who they acquired in a separate trade, the Dodgers have added optionable depth to their bullpen.
Feyereisen has bounced around the league in recent seasons, with stops in Milwaukee, Tampa Bay, and Los Angeles since his 2020 debut. In his previous stint with the Dodgers, he pitched to an 8.18 ERA and split time between Los Angeles and Oklahoma City. He was previously outrighted in July 2024 and elected free agency after the season before signing with the Diamondbacks.