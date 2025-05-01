Inside The Diamondbacks

Dodgers Claim Diamondbacks Pitcher Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have claimed right-hander J.P. Feyereisen off waivers after the Diamondbacks designated him for assignment on April 27.

Michael McDermott

May 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher J.P. Feyereisen (45) throws in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
May 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher J.P. Feyereisen (45) throws in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

It didn't take long for former Diamondbacks reliever J.P. Feyereisen to find a new home. The Los Angeles Dodgers, one of Arizona's division rivals in the National League West, have claimed the right-hander off waivers, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. He was immediately optioned to the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City.

The Diamondbacks signed Feyereisen to a minor league deal in February with an invite to Spring Training. While he did not make the Opening Day roster, he pitched well with Triple-A Reno. There, he pitched to a 0.96 ERA and a 7/2 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 9.1 innings before getting called up to the roster on April 19th.

Feyereisen appeared in just two games with the Diamondbacks. The first was a scoreless inning in a 6-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs, the other was an extra-inning loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in which he allowed three runs in the 10th. Overall, he gave up three runs (two earned) in two innings, with two strikeouts and a home run allowed.

He was optioned to Triple-A after that game, although he didn't spend a lot of time there. With the need to add more bullpen arms, Feyereisen became a victim of the roster crunch and was designated for assignment on April 27th in favor of Scott McGough despite having an option remaining.

Like the Diamondbacks, the Dodgers are having issues with the health of their late-inning arms. Michael Kopech, Michael Grove, Blake Treinen, and Brusdar Graterol are all on the 60-day injured list, thinning out their bullpen depth on the 40-man roster. Adding Feyereisen, along with Ryan Loutos, who they acquired in a separate trade, the Dodgers have added optionable depth to their bullpen.

Feyereisen has bounced around the league in recent seasons, with stops in Milwaukee, Tampa Bay, and Los Angeles since his 2020 debut. In his previous stint with the Dodgers, he pitched to an 8.18 ERA and split time between Los Angeles and Oklahoma City. He was previously outrighted in July 2024 and elected free agency after the season before signing with the Diamondbacks.

Related Content

Diamondbacks Shuffle Bullpen, Bring Up Scott McGough from Reno

Diamondbacks Promote Top Pitching Prospect to Help Bullpen

D-backs Bullpen Roster Moves Include Major Injury, Several Call-ups

Published
Michael McDermott
MICHAEL MCDERMOTT

Michael McDermott is a writer for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. Over the past 10 years, he's published thousands of articles on the Diamondbacks for SB Nation's AZ Snake Pit, Arizona Diamondbacks on SI, Burn City Sports, and FanSided's Venom Strikes. Most of his work includes game coverage, prospect coverage in the Arizona Fall League, and doing deep analytical dives on player performances. You can follow him on Twitter @MichaelMcDMLB

Home/Arizona Diamondbacks News