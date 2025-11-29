Reliever's Tenure with 2025 D-backs was Short and Brutal

The Arizona Diamondbacks did not escape the brutal reality of a marathon season in 2025, losing many a player to injury and struggling with overall underperformance.

That led to a great deal of roster churn, particularly among the D-backs' bullpen, which was hit perhaps the hardest with the injury bug.

There was many an arm that pitched only a small number of innings, but Arizona Diamondbacks On SI will continue to break down every player who made an appearance for Arizona in 2025.

One such short-tenured reliever was right-hander J.P Feyereisen, who made just two appearances.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: J.P Feyereisen

The veteran righty had actually been quite the reliable arm for the Tampa Bay Rays, pitching in the same bullpen as fellow D-backs Jalen Beeks and Ryan Thompson.

But Feyereisen missed all of 2023 recovering from shoulder surgery, and pitched poorly for the Dodgers in 2024.

Arizona signed the veteran to a minor league deal in March of 2025, sending him to Reno to begin the season. But as arms began to go down, Feyereisen was called up to the majors on April 19.

In his first appearance, facing the Chicago Cubs, he pitched a scoreless inning with one hit allowed and one strikeout. But his second appearance for the D-backs was nothing short of disastrous.

Feyereisen faced his old club in the Rays on April 24, and gave up three earned runs on two hits (including a homer). That shot his ERA all the way to 9.00, and he was promptly optioned back to Triple-A.

He was designated for assignment on April 27, and re-signed with the Dodgers, where he gave up four runs (three earned) in two appearances. He was outrighted to LA's Triple-A squad before he elected free agency. He did not pitch again in 2025.

J.P. Feyereisen: 2026 Outlook

The Diamondbacks are in serious need of relief help, but Feyereisen isn't the type of arm they'll need to pursue this offseason. In all likelihood, the door is closed on a return deal, unless Arizona is looking to add specifically at the minor league level.

The D-backs need to, somehow, find a closer option and at least one other leverage arm this offseason, despite a reduced payroll looming.

