Eduardo Rodriguez is Prioritizing Health for a Successful 2025 Campaign
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to pitch in his second season for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He joined the team last season on a four-year $80 million dollar deal, adding to a star-studded rotation which has since only added to its depth.
In a devastating turn of events, Rodriguez went down in spring training with a left shoulder strain, an injury that would sideline the 31 year old lefty until August 7th. This was a massive blow to the rotation, compounded by the later losses of Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen, as well as struggles from Jordan Montgomery.
Now, looking for a rebound the Rodriguez is set to begin his 10th big league season, and is ready to dominate for the D-backs. "I just feel the same way as every year. Just go out there and compete and do what I know I can do" he told Diamondbacks ON SI's Jack Sommers.
"It feels great to be back and be here and to start getting ready for the season. The goal is to stay healthy the whole spring training, and go out there and compete this season." While Rodriguez was able to come back late in 2024, it took time for him to dial in his abilities.
He threw to a 5.04 ERA over 50 IP. This wasn't great, particularly over a period where every game counted. Still, he provided consistency and began to look like his former self, posting a much better 3.92 ERA over his last 4 starts. His command ability remained perfectly intact, and the strikeouts followed, with 29 K's over that 20-inning stretch.
Rodriguez remained in Arizona during the offseason, a place where he built his home before signing his contract. "I have my kids here in school, so I've been here all the time...I've been working here, and at the facility, coming down, and back, down and back."
The ability to stay in the valley throughout the whole season is a large advantage for the Diamondbacks. It has helped bring in talents like Rodriguez, as well as his new rotation mate Corbin Burnes.
Rodriguez spoke on his excitement to share a field with the club's newest $210 million dollar superstar. "That's a plus. A guy like that almost won a Cy Young for a couple of years, and a guy like that is capable of going out there and getting people out, it's a really big plus for us."
Corbin Burnes will share a rotation with Rodriguez, Merrill Kelly, and Zac Gallen who all seem like certainties to fill those roles. Barring a trade, other arms that will likely factor in are postseason hero Brandon Pfaadt, young right-hander Ryne Nelson, and veteran Jordan Montgomery.
While the exact names of the Diamondbacks' pitching rotation haven't quite been set, the group is certain to be a dominant force. With a mixture of Cy Young pedigree, raw talent, and veteran experience, few lineups in baseball wouldn't fear going up against Arizona's group of arms.