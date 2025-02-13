Brandon Pfaadt is Ready to Compete for a Rotation Spot
The Arizona Diamondbacks are entering spring training with a heap of starting pitching depth. This certainly isn't a bad problem to have, particularily for a club who saw its rotation collapse on the heels of multiple, critical injuries less than a year ago.
Still, this overwhelming depth, including at least 7 major league caliber arms will lead to some healthy competition before the season begins.
Brandon Pfaadt is one of the names affected by the new addition of Corbin Burnes, pushing the young right-hander's name further down the depth chart and putting him in a position where he must fight for his spot. Still, the 26 year old out of Kentucky is coming into camp excited and ready to push himself, and his fellow rotation mates.
"Yeah, I think we can all push each other to become better," Pfaadt told media, including Jack Sommers. "We learned last year that injuries happen unexpectedly, so hopefully not this year, but we got enough guys to pad that. I think we can push each other and make each other better day in and day out and see where we're at at the end of spring training."
After two moderately successful seasons in the big leagues, Pfaadt has established himself as a workhorse. He is coming off a year where he led the Diamondbacks with 181.2 IP, a feat that greatly aided the club's struggling group.
Now, he may find himself on the outside looking in. With Zac Gallen, Corbin Burnes, and Merrill Kelly unlikely to budge from the rotation, and Eduardo Rodriguez set to start a rebound campaign, that leaves Pfaadt one spot to vie for.
He won't be alone in this endeavor, with young Ryne Nelson, who had a small breakout in 2024's second half, also making a case. In addition, veteran Jordan Montgomery came into camp in great shape, determined to make a comeback.
"I think staying healthy is the main thing. We learned that last year. Obviously, there are other factors, but being healthy is pretty important, and being able to help your team out from this part."
If Pfaadt does manage to win a rotation spot out of spring his durability will be a big factor. He is still an incredibly young talent who is still developing, but the team will need a reliable and healthy arm to stabilize things throughout the brutal 162-game season.
He will be pitching with some extra motivation in 2025, as the Diamondbacks missed out on the playoffs on a heartbreaking tie breaker scenerio. Pfaadt, a hero in the club's 2023 World Series run, took the missed opportunity to heart.
"It was tough to swallow, especially that last day. I still remember it" said Pfaadt. "It took probably a few weeks [to get over], but probably when the World Series was over. Watching that was pretty tough. But now we know the consequences of those things and I think we can use that to our advantage."