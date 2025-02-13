Merrill Kelly Focused on Enjoying Each Year He Can
Wednesday was Day One of Spring Training as pitchers and catchers reported to the team to begin preparation for the regular season. Merrill Kelly was one of those pitchers and Arizona Diamondbacks On SI had a chance to catch up with him after the exciting off-season.
At Salt River Fields ahead of his first official practice, Kelly spoke told reporters that "I don't think anybody's thinking about" last year as they are fully focused on this upcoming season after they missed the playoffs via a tiebreaker last year.
"We went to the World Series, you gotta wipe that, move on to the next one."
Speaking about the newcomer Corbin Burnes joining the rotation, Kelly said "the addition of Corbin, I think that speaks for itself. What that guy's been able to do the last couple of years or just in his career overall, to get that guy at the forefront of the rotation so that everyone else kind of has a little more wiggle room bodes really well and complements us really well."
His reaction to the most shocking signing over the entire off-season across the entire MLB?
"Surprised, honestly. I didn't think we were gonna spend that much money. But obviously, I was super excited about it. Anytime you get a guy like that, you're going to be pumped."
Kelly's off-season was normal after a regular season that was plagued by injury. He feels good to go for Spring Training. "Shoulder feels good....Weird feeling [last year] sitting on the couch and watching the boys grind...I thought I went through the process pretty well."
He did mention how looked at the bright side of being injured last year in that he got to spend most of the summer at home with his young family and that he couldn't remember the last time he had any summer off.
"In this industry, we do what we can to try to stay as healthy as we can. I feel like I take pretty good care of myself."
When asked if pitching fewer innings last year after a lengthy 2023 made him feel fresher for 2025, Kelly shared "I guess that'll yet to be seen. I feel good, the ball's coming out good. This arm feels good right now but yeah I think we'll see what happens over the course of the year."
"I think every year we can play this game and someone puts a jersey on our back is pretty special...I think that's one of the things I've learned over the course of my career...Just to be able to realize how lucky we are to be able to do this." is what Kelly said about playing this season and in the future, as he's approaching his late-30s.
"There's a lot of young guys here...I was talking to one of them yesterday and talking about Spring Training and how it's only his fourth and I think this one is my, first one was in 2011, so whatever number that is. But I think that's what I've realized about being here. Just to appreciate being here because I'm definitely towards the end than I am to the beginning of my career."
Drey Jameson said that he got closer to players that were in and out of the rehab facility with their respective injuries last year, and one of those players was Merrill Kelly.
"Yeah, Drey's fun. I enjoy talking to Drey. He brought the energy to rehab. He just has good energy in general. I was impressed, he works his butt off. He's really excited to be back. I know he was chomping at the bit. Me just spending three months here, I can imaging what a full year feels like. I feel like he handled it pretty well...I know he's been throwing cheese in the bullpen. I'm excited."
Merrill Kelly is expected to serve as the No.3 starter for the Arizona Diamondbacks this season. You can go watch him and the rest of the D-backs practice every morning at Salt River Fields.
Stay tuned to Diamondbacks On SI for more up-to-the-minute Spring Training coverage.