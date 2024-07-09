Eugenio Suárez's Positivity, Patient At-Bats Fuel Offensive Surge

Yesterday, Eugenio Suárez was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and 5 RBI.



Since June 25th, he’s slashing .343/.452/.571, with a 1.024 OPS and 189 wRC+.



The #Dbacks desperately need a second-half surge out of Geno. pic.twitter.com/UIDIY9T8DN