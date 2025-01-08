Former Arizona Diamondbacks Partner Dale Jensen Passes
Former Arizona Diamondbacks Partner Dale Jensen has passed away recently. News of his December 30, 2024 passing first surfaced on Facebook on New Years Eve. Jensen was one of the original partners of the club at its inception, and continued on as a partner into 2009, according to a source.
Managing General Partner Ken Kendrick and President, CEO & General Partner Derrick Hall have issued the following joint statement:
"Dale had a heart of gold and cared deeply for this community and our team. He invested in our franchise because he knew the importance and impact it would make on Arizona. And he was a critical contributor to the financial and business plan that this team has been successfully delivering. We will miss him deeply and are in mourning with his beautiful family."
Speaking with one acquaintance that knew Jensen and played golf with him said he was "crazy funny, just a normal, down to earth guy, very likable."
Jensen was prominent in the banking software industry. A list of his business accomplishments can be found on his bio page at the University of Nebraska School of Computing Hall of Fame.
Our condolences go out to Vicki Jensen and their entire family, and all who called Dale Jensen a friend and colleague.