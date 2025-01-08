Inside The Diamondbacks

Former Arizona Diamondbacks Partner Dale Jensen Passes

One of the founding partners in the club contributed to the legacy that is Diamondbacks baseball

Jack Sommers

Apr 16, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; General view of Chase Field during a game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Chicago Cubs. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Apr 16, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; General view of Chase Field during a game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Chicago Cubs. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Arizona Diamondbacks Partner Dale Jensen has passed away recently. News of his December 30, 2024 passing first surfaced on Facebook on New Years Eve. Jensen was one of the original partners of the club at its inception, and continued on as a partner into 2009, according to a source.

Managing General Partner Ken Kendrick and President, CEO & General Partner Derrick Hall have issued the following joint statement:

"Dale had a heart of gold and cared deeply for this community and our team. He invested in our franchise because he knew the importance and impact it would make on Arizona. And he was a critical contributor to the financial and business plan that this team has been successfully delivering. We will miss him deeply and are in mourning with his beautiful family."

Speaking with one acquaintance that knew Jensen and played golf with him said he was "crazy funny, just a normal, down to earth guy, very likable."

Jensen was prominent in the banking software industry. A list of his business accomplishments can be found on his bio page at the University of Nebraska School of Computing Hall of Fame.

Our condolences go out to Vicki Jensen and their entire family, and all who called Dale Jensen a friend and colleague.

Published
Jack Sommers
JACK SOMMERS

Jack Sommers is the Publisher for Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI. Formerly a baseball operations department analyst for the D-backs, Jack also covered the team as a credentialed beat writer for SB Nation and has written for MLB.com and The Associated Press. Follow Jack on Twitter @shoewizard59

Home/Arizona Diamondbacks News